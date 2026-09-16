Zack Snyder says he had some "catharsis" over the Snyder Cut after a Warner Bros. executive told him "you were right"

Zack Snyder has been opening up about the circumstances around his exit from DC once again.
The director was the original helmer of Justice League before he left the production and it was completed by Joss Whedon, featuring several reshoots and cuts to the original version.
It took Snyder a long time and a lot of campaigning to release his version, nicknamed the Snyder Cut, but it eventually hit HBO Max in 2021. While Snyder has revealed it was a difficult time and he's still never seen Whedon's version, he told Variety in a new interview that he did get some closure from an unnamed executive.
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"There was this catharsis of, I met with this executive at Warner Bros. who's long gone since – I won't say who it was – and he said to me, 'You know, Zack, I've got to tell you one thing: You were right about everything.' And I was like, 'That's kind of you.' And he goes, 'We were fighting you, and in the end you were right.'"
According to reports at the time, some of the details that Warner Bros. had wanted changed in Snyder's version were a more humorous tone as well as significantly reduced runtime. Variety reported that the film was the fourth most streamed of 2021 and critical reception was significantly more positive than the theatrical version.
The director was speaking as part of the press rounds for his latest movie The Last Photograph, which marks a change of pace for the director. The passion project has just debuted at TIFF, but unfortunately the first reviews have not been glowing.
For more upcoming movies, check out our guide to 2026 movie release dates.
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