James Gunn tells audiences not to expect "substantial amounts" of new characters in Man of Tomorrow, as it's a movie about Clark and Lex

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"Most stuff is just dead wrong"

Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) staring down Superman (David Corenswet)
(Image credit: DC Studios)

As Lanterns etches closer to its green-tinted finishing line, fans have their eye on the next chapter of the DCU, which involves its most powerful hero and his most nefarious enemy. Superman (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) are teaming up in James Gunn’s next directorial endeavor, Man of Tomorrow, and understandably, theories are flying around faster than speeding bullets over not just what it’ll involve, but also who will be present for the comic book action. As always, Gunn took to social media to lay out some solid truths, while still making sure not to give anything away.

When asked if he was going to reveal secret characters for the new film after Lanterns finished its season, Gunn gave the indication that there weren’t any. "What secret characters?" The director asked on Threads. "It’s [a] movie about Lex and Clark. People shouldn't expect substantial amounts of other characters."

Making sure to clarify what his point was, Gunn added, "When I say substantial amounts, I mean both the amount of new characters and especially the time onscreen of characters who weren't core characters from Superman (well, other than Brainiac). Things have been blown way out of proportion, and most stuff is just dead wrong."

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And so Gunn's continuing tradition of throwing fans off the trail continues. Whether he keeps them at bay, however, is a different matter. Anticipation is already high for this super-sized entry, since it will be the first Superman movie to feature Brainiac as the big bad, brought to life here by Lars Eidinger.

Additionally, all eyes are on Adria Arjona, whose role is being kept tightly under wraps, even though all bets are on her picking up the golden tiara and lasso of Truth as Wonder Woman. We'll finally be able to see if that's the gig she's got, and how she'll handle sharing the screen with the Man of Steel and his reluctant partner from crime when Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

For every other upcoming DC movie and show heading our way, check out our guide here.

Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

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