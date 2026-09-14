Where to find the Marvel's Wolverine closet code combination in Shiro's apartment

The code for Shiro's closet lock in Wolverine can't be worked out like the other similar puzzles, where you can just sense the fingerprints to get it. That's because it's just been changed recently and there are too many traces on the keypad to pin down the numbers you need for this Marvel's Wolverine puzzle. The solution is literally right around the corner, but if you don't know what to look for, or click through the solution too quickly, you might miss it and not be sure what to do.
So, below, I'll explain the Wolverine closet code and what you need to use the keypad and open it up.
Wolverine closet code combination
The closet code combination is 1924 in Marvel's Wolverine.
The solution is found on the bookshelf around the corner, where you can examine some books to get it. It's not super clear though as there are two sets of books: one that is apparently normal and all in order, and a second set that is not, but Logan doesn't really add much to that:
While it's not immediately obvious, the arranged books give you the code, made up from the disorderly books sticking out from the shelf. Where it can get confusing is that Wolverine comments on the books but makes no direct link to the code you need. You also can't re-examine the bookshelf again once you've left it. Which can be an issue if, like me, you immediately forgot the number the second you stopped looking at it.
Fortunately you can still see the '1924' standing out from the rearranged books if you walk up to it, so its not like you can't see it. You just don't have the zoomed in view accessible after the first look. Now, take that number, use it at the closet and you'll open up the way to the [SPOILERS] inside.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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