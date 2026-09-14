Metroid Ravenous reveal sees Metroid Dread surge to the top of Nintendo's eShop charts 5 years after launch

The announcement of Metroid Ravenous has caused Metroid Dread to shoot back to the top of the Nintendo eShop charts almost exactly five years after it was released
Last week's Nintendo Direct was considered somewhat disappointing for many, mostly due to the lack of first-party games announced for the Switch 2 as it heads into 2026. However, one thing everyone is agreed on is that Metroid Ravenous looks absolutely sick. Metroid Dread revived the series back in 2021, and as it turned out, completely overshadowed Metroid Prime 4, which has pretty much come and gone despite how long we were all waiting on it. And with Metroid Dread developer MercurySteam seemingly back on board for the next 2D Metroid game, it's safe to say Metroid stocks are high again.
But, those who slept on Metroid Dread upon release – clearly seeing how good Ravenous looks – have taken this opportunity to catch up. As spotted by GoNintendo, the hype for the next Metroid – alongside Nintendo's "we aren't giving you tariff refunds" sale – have caused Samus' latest 2D adventure to shoot straight to the top of the Nintendo eShop in the US ahead of the likes of Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2, Super Mario Party Jamboree and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
Metroid Ravenous does have a major win over Metroid Dread however, that being the fact you can actually play all of the 2D Metroid games to catch up before it this time. When Dread was coming out I had to bust out the Wii U to play Fusion and Zero Mission as well as the 3DS to play Samus Returns, with only Metroid and Super Metroid being available on the Switch at the time.
Check our list of the best Metroid games of all time, and catch yourself up before Ravenous comes out.
Sign up to our Switch 2 Spotlight newsletter to make sure you get the very latest news on Nintendo's new console and its games every week