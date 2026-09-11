Nintendo doesn't like to name developers early, but Metroid Ravenous fans think the Dread studio has already given the game away

Metroid Dread developer MercurySteam has seemingly confirmed that it is the developer behind Metroid Ravenous.
Nintendo has generally been a bit peculiar compared to most major publishers for as long as it has existed. But one of the strangest things the company has done as of late is its complete reluctance to announce who is actually developing its games. You'll typically have to wait until the game releases or, at the very least, reviews release to find out what studio is behind the title; for example, Xenoblade developer Monolith Soft may be behind the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake.
Take Metroid Ravenous, clearly the best announcement from this week's Nintendo Direct. The game looks very similar in style to Metroid Dread, which was developed by MercurySteam and instantly became one of the most beloved games in the franchise, so the idea of this developer returning would clearly excite players, right? Well, the trailer came and went without a mention of MercurySteam, but we may have confirmation that the developer is returning to the series.
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Over on Twitter, MercurySteam quoted a post of the trailer with two emojis: a ninja and a heart. Some have taken this as a soft confirmation that the developer is secretly attached to the project, or that it may be related to the group of assassins pursuing Samus throughout the game.
Regardless, it's nice to see MercurySteam is back on Metroid, especially after the studio's latest game, Blades of Fire, seemingly underperformed, resulting in layoffs at the company. But I can't help but think signalling to players explicitly 'hey the team who made the best 2D Metroid game not named Super Metroid are back for this new entry' could've only helped further the hype for this game.
Check our list of the best Metroid games of all time, and catch yourself up before Ravenous comes out.
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