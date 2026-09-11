Have women's roles in games truly evolved since the days of damsels in distress?

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Episode 5 of the GamesRadar+ G+RLS podcast is here!

Are women in games still reduced to roles like damsels in distress, femme fatales, or dead wives? That's the discussion for this week's episode of the G+RLS podcast.

Serena, Emma-Jane, Ashley, and myself set to work debating whether women's roles have truly come a long way - but the TL;DR answer is yes. We touch on games like God of War Laufey and GTA 6 that are both on the way, but also the games that have done really well representing women over the years.

And of course all the ways the games industry still has room to improve, and the ways its failed so far. It's a complicated subject as you'd expect.

You can watch the brand new episode above, and do let us know what you think in the comments!

If you're new here, G+RLS is the GamesRadar+ podcast that tells the stories of women who game and the games they play. We have a new episode every other Friday, alternating between team chats discussing the issues we've faced, and the thoughts and concerns we have about the games industry, and interviews with creators, developers, voice actors and more.

Join us for a new episode every other Friday and let us know what you'd love to hear us talking about. We're available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, and Amazon Music.

You can also watch the fifth episode below!

Sam Loveridge
Sam Loveridge
Brand Director, GamesRadar+

Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.

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