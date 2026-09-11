Have women's roles in games truly evolved since the days of damsels in distress?

Are women in games still reduced to roles like damsels in distress, femme fatales, or dead wives? That's the discussion for this week's episode of the G+RLS podcast.
Serena, Emma-Jane, Ashley, and myself set to work debating whether women's roles have truly come a long way - but the TL;DR answer is yes. We touch on games like God of War Laufey and GTA 6 that are both on the way, but also the games that have done really well representing women over the years.
And of course all the ways the games industry still has room to improve, and the ways its failed so far. It's a complicated subject as you'd expect.
You can watch the brand new episode above, and do let us know what you think in the comments!
If you're new here, G+RLS is the GamesRadar+ podcast that tells the stories of women who game and the games they play. We have a new episode every other Friday, alternating between team chats discussing the issues we've faced, and the thoughts and concerns we have about the games industry, and interviews with creators, developers, voice actors and more.
Join us for a new episode every other Friday and let us know what you'd love to hear us talking about. We're available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, and Amazon Music.
You can also watch the fifth episode below!