Hey, Listen! The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake is already $10 off at Amazon

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Save on your textured foil cover

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Nintendo Switch 2 game on a screenshot of the Great Deku Tree with &#039;first discount&#039; badge
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time only received its pre-order status earlier in the week, but Amazon is already discounting limited-edition textured foil physical versions. Today, the $69.99 MSRP of the full cart and that gorgeous cover dropped to $59.88 when added to cart; that's impressive considering this is a blockbuster Nintendo first-party release.

Those kinds of games barely see any discounts even after launch, so a saving this chunky this early is well worth celebrating. Remember, that textured cover is only up for grabs while initial Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time pre-order stock lasts. Ocarina of Time remake launches on November 5 for Nintendo Switch 2.

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake
Save $10.11
The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake: was $69.99 now $59.88 at Amazon

You'll need to add The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake to your cart to see the full savings but, sure enough, Amazon has the textured foil physical version for $10 off its original $69.99 listing right now.

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Walmart is also taking part in this $10 discount, with both stores launching the promotion seemingly out of nowhere. It's difficult to believe the saving has come from lack of interest, the title has been at the top of the news desk since we received that full gameplay walkthrough in Nintendo's 40th Anniversary Zelda Direct on Tuesday - even if fans are divided on Link's new look. In fact, accompanying Legend of Zelda Switch 2 pre-orders sold out almost immediately when they went on sale this week.

Ocarina of Time has been completely rebuilt for modern consoles for this year's release, with brand new textures, jump and camera systems, and use of the Switch 2's built-in microphone. One of Link's most famous quests to save Hyrule, Ocarina of Time (in its many platforms) currently comes third behind Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom for best-selling Zelda titles. In other words, it's firmly on the classics list.

Nintendo is making a big deal of its franchise's 40th anniversary, then, and it's partnered with a number of toy and merch brands to accompany Ocarina of Time Remake. Hasbro's electronic Master Sword pre-orders have also sold in the blink of an eye and we've got a bunch of (frankly) cursed Amiibo heading our way as well.

We're also rounding up the best Legend of Zelda merch and taking a closer look at the new Lego Link and Epona set. If you're still without a Switch 2, though, take a look at the latest cheap Nintendo Switch bundle deals.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

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