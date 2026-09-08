New amiibo for Ocarina of Time remake look incredible, but what they unlock feels cursed

Two new amiibo are on the way for Ocarina of Time remake, and they look fantastic - but what they unlock is seriously weirding me out.
Revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct livestream, these figures depict Young Link sitting on a stump with Navi the fairy and Young Zelda as she plays what I think might be the Ocarina of Time itself. As with all amiibo (and particularly the Legend of Zelda range like the new Mineru's Construct that just went up for pre-order at Amazon), they're impressively detailed so could be sold as mini statuettes in their own right... but that's just the tip of the iceberg, because they also unlock in-game items. In this case, deeply cursed masks of their former selves.
Yes, you'll be able to wear a mask of original Link or Zelda in all their polygonal glory after using these amiibo in the Ocarina of Time remake. Judging by the stream, there won't be any other benefit - just the ability to parade around in a chilling facsimile of their faces with one hell of a dead-eyed stare.
While I understand the idea in principle, there's something unsettling about the execution; besides it feeling odd for Link to run around Hyrule wearing his old face like a pint-sized version of Michael Myers, it's jarring to see the crisp, highly detailed character model under a pixelated mug with edges so sharp they could cut someone.
Still, at least the amiibo themselves are fantastic. The attention to detail is every bit as meticulous as you'd expect from modern amiibo, and Link is a fun nod to the past. Taking a break on a log while Navi the fairy perches on his hand, this image is pulled directly from artwork for the original game. That makes it a neat ode to N64 Ocarina of Time that anyone who grew up with the game will appreciate.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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