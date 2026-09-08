Get ready to fight over Steam Frame stock - the same reservation system used for the Steam Controller and Steam Machine has been spotted after SteamDB package updates were issued

The other day, some backend updates were issued to SteamDB's Steam Frame package pages, marking the first time in months that the hidden retail listings received edits. These are the placeholder, non-published listings, purportedly for the upcoming Valve VR headsets. Now, in the days after these were found, VR leaker SadlyItsBradley has found a reservation system that looks all too familiar.
It looks almost exactly the same as the reservation application that's been used by Valve for its Steam Machine and Steam Controller launches earlier in 2026. Before you ask, you can't access or con the system into ordering your own VR headset yet, as it still isn't live. In fact, as a precautionary measure, the leaked image of the page shows a live date of December, 1969.
Other than that, it asks for a Steam account name, the items to be reserved, and says "You have joined the list for - " and then there's a blank - I did tell you these pages were placeholders. The line below says "On 31 December, 1969, the list will be randomized and you will receive an email with your results shortly after."
There's every possibility that this is actually a placeholder, but it's so vague at this point it's hard to put a lot of stock in it.
Truth be told, these new datamines don't tell us an awful lot we don't know already. We knew from its initial reveal that the Steam Frame would have two different SKUs based on storage options. We're sadly no closer to finding out the release date and price of the Steam Frame based on those package page updates on SteamDB.
At this point, I wouldn't put it past Valve to jokingly list 1969 as a release window to taunt us for holding out this long for its second VR headset. On the other hand, this date is frequently cited on Steam and other computer apps as the start of Unix Epoch time. In other words, it's yet more placeholder, probably as a template or a way to ensure there's no live date that could trigger an email being sent to people asking to reserve a VR headset.
What the use of a reservation does tell us is that Valve is fully expecting there to be a high demand and a limited supply of stock when Steam Frame launches. If the leak from SadlyItsBradley is to be believed (I'd take it with a couple pinches of salt, at this point), then Steam Frame could be looking at similar supply issues to the Steam Machine. Personally, I'd hope it wasn't the same case as the controller, in that Valve will still be fulfilling backlogged orders into 2027.
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Still, if package updates and reservation systems are appearing in Steam's backend, it could be a definite sign that the VR headset is finally, actually, properly about to launch.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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