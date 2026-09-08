Yes, you can now run PS3 games from disc on PC using RPCS3, but there's a catch that ruined my plans

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Check that Blu-ray drive compatibility list!

Resistance: Fall of Man PS3 disc in external Blu-ray drive tray.
(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

The PS3 emulator RPCS3 just cracked running PS3 games straight from discs. That means you can theoretically just treat your PC or handheld like a real PlayStation 3 by popping Blu-rays straight into a drive, but I've already hit an unfortunate compatibility roadblock that spoiled my evening plans.

Technically speaking, I really don't need to use RPCS3 to play PS3 games at home since I still use the real retro console (yes, it's 20 years old, get over it). However, upon catching the news that the emulator had gained the ability to run games directly from the disc drive, I fancied using a mini PC to make a compact version of the PlayStation 3 with access to emulation bells and whistles.

Sadly, that's not on the cards for tonight, as only specific Blu-ray drives are able to actually read PS3 games. RPCS3 kindly provides a shortlist, and while I did check ahead of time and thought my specific Verbatim external writer was compatible, it turns out even near-identical models can lack the required chipset and firmware to read Sony's discs.

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For context, I specifically have a Verbatim 43890 slimline external USB 3.2 Blu-ray Writer to hand. It's virtually identical to the Verbatim 43888 specifically mentioned on the RPCS3 compatibility list, but alas, it won't read PS3 discs. While there could be models not in the collection that haven't been tested, you can write off this particular variant.

Actually finding a compatible drive is trickier than you'd think, and many brands have already thrown in the Blu-ray towel. Verbatim has committed to keeping external models like the 43888 in circulation, but while it's available at Amazon in the UK (albeit with a "price higher than typical" warning), it's MIA on the US site.

Your best bet is somewhere like eBay, where you'll find a compatible LG BP50NB40 Blu-ray drive for $120. It's naturally more convenient to go the external route since many gaming PCs don't even have optical drive bay slots anymore, but I will check back with whether an LG internal drive I have lying around happens to be compatible.

Side note: If the PS3 isn't remotely old enough for your tastes, I do also have you covered on how to play PS2 games using original hardware or emulators.

Swing by the best retro controllers for fresh gamepads that will work with old consoles.

Phil Hayton
Phil Hayton
Hardware Editor

Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.

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