Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake release date set for November as Nintendo joins GTA 6 in a weird month

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Nintendo and Rockstar fill out the fall

Ocarina of Time remake Link
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake release date is set for November 5, Nintendo announced at today's big Zelda Nintendo Direct showcase.

The Ocarina of Time remake release date joins a strange November which notably includes GTA 6, due November 19. GTA 6 is, of course, only coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, not Nintendo Switch 2.

Thanks to GTA 6, many games have already shifted their release dates out of November, creating an absurdly stuffed October. Nintendo and Rockstar are currently the marquee publishers for November itself.

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Austin Wood
Austin Wood
Senior writer

Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.

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