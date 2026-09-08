New Lego Legend of Zelda Link and Epona set revealed

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The Hero of Time and his trusty steed are ready to ride

Lego Link and Epona models beside logos for Lego and The Legend of Zelda, all against a dark background
(Image credit: Lego)

A new Lego Legend of Zelda set has been announced in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it reveal during the latest Nintendo Direct.

As is only right considering the imminent release for Ninty's Ocarina of Time remake, the latest kit depicts Link and Epona striking a heroic pose on a small slice of Hyrule Field. This one isn't like the other Lego Legend of Zelda sets so far, though; rather than being a diorama with the usual minifigures, it's one of the company's larger 'big' figures.

There's no word yet on when this kit will be launching, but Lego doesn't tend to show off new models too far ahead of launch. If I had to guess, I think we'll see this kit in November or December.

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Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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