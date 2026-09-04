Lego Nightmare Before Christmas gets the best discount I've seen in years ahead of its retirement in December

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Lego can't keep making the same sets forever, and unfortunately Lego Nightmare Before Christmas has had its number called – it'll be retiring in just a few months. That's why one of its best ever discounts has me doing a Jack Skellington impression and asking "what's this?"
You can currently pick up Lego Nightmare Before Christmas for $40 less than usual at both Amazon and Walmart, and while that may not sound jaw-dropping in itself, this is actually the cheapest it's been in a long, long time. Because it's due to retire (e.g. stop production/no longer be available) in December, the offer has arrived as an early Christmas gift for fans of the Tim Burton movie.
This model is actually three kits in one; you're getting that iconic curled hill above the graveyard Jack visits at key points in the film, Jack's house, and the town hall. These can be displayed together and connected in one continuous scene, or separately. There are also a handful of minifigures; Jack, Sally, the Mayor, Santa, and the trick or treater kids (Lock, Shock, and Barrel). There's even a little Zero the ghost dog.
I put this kit together shortly after it came out, and walked away deeply impressed at how well it manages to capture the crooked, off-kilter design of the beloved movie. At first glance, it shouldn't work; parts of it feel too top-heavy to be practical. However, Lego's designers have worked some magic to replicate that Burton-esque off-kilter look in a way that'll stand the test of time without collapsing under its own weight. Don't get me wrong, Jack's house isn't going to like being moved unless you take great care while doing so (I learned this to my detriment). But the actual structure is surprisingly sturdy, and some clever elements like off-center supports have been added to make it feel more warped than it actually is.
Yes, I'm disappointed Oogie Boogie wasn't featured here as a minifigure. But that's really my only criticism of this set. As a massive fan of Nightmare Before Christmas, I think it does a great job of honoring the source material.
While there's a chance this offer will return for Black Friday and end-of-year sales, I'm doubtful we'll see a much better bargain. This is the largest cut we've seen in at least a year, at least according to price-matching software like CamelCamelCamel. Plus, from experience, stock will start to evaporate after the retirement date of December 31 – that's certainly what happened to the Lego Great Deku Tree earlier in 2026. I don't want to sound alarmist, but I would be a little wary of waiting too long if you're keen to pick this model up. From my years writing about Lego, I'm not convinced we'll see a much better saving before it's gone.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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