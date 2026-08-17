Leaks suggest a Lego Batman Returns Batmobile is on the way, with the best minifigure of the Dark Knight I've seen

A Lego Batman Returns Batmobile set is on the way this September, according to leaks.
This kit (which recreates the Caped Crusader's ride from 1992's sequel starring Michael Keaton, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Danny DeVito) was apparently found in-store by a member of the Brick Tap community. It's unclear which store, but the model itself – which was shared via reddit – seems to be a large-scale display piece with over 2,000 pieces. Because the Lego Batman Returns Batmobile is said to launch on September 1, 2026, I'd expect pre-orders to go up soon via Lego.
You can get a better look of the model below, but it's a massive set at over 45cm/17in long that may cost $230. It's supposedly made up of 2,269 pieces, so is a pretty detailed recreation of the car as it appeared in Batman Returns (though long-term fans of the best Lego sets may take issue here, which we'll get to in a moment). However, that's not what makes this one stand out; there's a hidden feature, just like in the film. If you twist the engine exhaust at the back, the sides will pop off and reveal a smaller, sleeker car underneath. Plus, the minifigure accompanying this model is even more screen-accurate than we've seen before – it has a thicker cowl and hard plastic cape that goes over the shoulders, giving that iconic silhouette Keaton's Dark Knight is known for.
So, why might some fans be raising eyebrows? Well, we got a larger version of the 1989 Batmobile in 2019 for $250. The two are very similar models, but this older one is far larger with 3,308 pieces at 60cm/23in long. It also comes with three minifigures (Batman, Vicki Vale, and Joker) compared to the newer equivalent's one. I understand that prices have gone up in the seven years since then, but it does feel like quite a lot less model for a very similar cost.
Still, it does look fantastic – I don't think there's any arguing with that. If the leak is real, it's the perfect opportunity to pick up a version of the beloved car if you missed the now-retired 2019 model.
I'm just hoping we get other DC sets beyond Batmobiles in the not-so-distant future; it does feel as though Gotham's protector has been stealing the limelight recently. Though if recent rumors are true, we could be getting sets based on Superman next year…
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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