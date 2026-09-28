Diablo 4 seasons will continue after Diablo 5 launches "similar" to Diablo 2 and 3, Blizzard confirms

With the surprise announcement of Diablo 5 at BlizzCon 2026, some fans of the series are left with a bittersweet feeling. Sure, a new game sounds great, and with Diablo 5 looking like the darkest entry in the series since OG Diablo, it does look great. But what does that mean for Diablo 4, which is only three years old? Well, Blizzard itself has confirmed it means no more Diablo 4 expansions, but the developer has made it clear seasonal updates will continue despite Diablo 5 being the apparent main focus within Blizzard's Diablo team. But with Diablo 4 seasons being as meaty as they are these days, complete with miniature remakes of legacy Diablo campaigns in the case of season 15, how long can Blizzard really keep that going? Apparently, as long as players keep showing up.
"We are planning on supporting seasons as long as the community continues to show up for D4," game director Brent Gibson tells Icy Veins. "Similar to what we have in D2 and D3. There are still people who play those games, and as long as you're showing up, we’re going to continue to be making content."
As Gibson alludes, this isn't a huge surprise considering Diablo 2 and 3's seasonal structures still haven't been abandoned, not to mention Diablo 2 getting a whole new class as recently as this year. That said, those games aren't really getting new seasons as in actual new content; they're essentially on maintenance mode with old seasonal themes on a rotating schedule. It seems to me Gibson is suggesting Diablo 4's seasonal updates will take a similar structure once Diablo 5 is released, which makes sense. I can only imagine the resources required to consistently update two mainline Diablo games with whole new storylines, regions, items, etc. at the same time. Not even the Xbox-owned Blizzard has pockets that deep.
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