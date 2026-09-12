Diablo 5 is coming in 2029, and "Diablo has won"

LATEST ARTICLES
Want more Switch 2 news?
Sign up to our Switch 2 newsletter to make sure you get the very latest news on Nintendo's new console and its games every week
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
An account already exists for this email address, please log in.