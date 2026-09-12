Diablo 5 is coming in 2029, and "Diablo has won"

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"There are no towns or safe places to protect you"

An man screams obscured by flames
(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo 5 is coming in spring 2029, Blizzard has announced.

Blizzard blew the lid off of BlizzCon 2026 with the surprise announcement that Diablo 4 is officially getting a full-blown sequel. It was widely expected that we'd see a new hero revealed alongside a new expansion, and we did see that, but Diablo 5 was truly unexpected. Naturally, we're still in the early development stages at this point, but we did get a brief cinematic trailer teasing a horrifying world where "Sanctuary has fallen, and Diablo has won."

"For the first time, you won't be fighting to stop Diablo from taking Sanctuary, you'll be entering a world where he already has," says Blizzard. "There are no towns or safe places to protect you."

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Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

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