Overwatch Season 5 turns Sombra into a support hero, reworks Roadhog to be less annoying, and adds "cool" vampire Doctrine to the roster

News
By
Published

He's not a regular vampire, he's a cool vampire

Screenshot from an Overwatch trailer, showing Doctrine, a slick vampire with red glasses and an armored suit.
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

BlizzCon 2026 brings big news for reigning hero shooter champ Overwatch. Season 5 will introduce a new "cool vampire" hero called Doctrine, it'll finally rework Roadhog to become less annoying, and in a very surprising turn, Sombra will become a support hero.

First things first, Doctrine. Game director Aaron Keller introduced the crowd to the game's upcoming support hero with an animated trailer that shows him joining forces with bad guy Doomfist and his entourage. He can apparently heal and dish out damage with a sceptre, rush across maps "shrouded in darkness," and utilize drones to buff allies. Keller also made mention of mechanized bats. Very cool...

Breakout | Doctrine Hero Trailer | Overwatch | BlizzCon 2026 - YouTube Breakout | Doctrine Hero Trailer | Overwatch | BlizzCon 2026 - YouTube
Watch On

BlizzCon attendees can try out Doctrine on the show floor, while players at home should have access to his 'Hero Trial' in-game that'll stay live through September 14. He'll properly end his slumber and stalk into the roster next month when Season 5 goes live.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

As for next season's reworked heroes - or re-reworks, I should say - Roadhog will become much less annoying from here on. The developers say his signature hook and one-shot kill combo will be retired, and the chunky tank will finally be able to help out his team in a more meaningful capacity.

Overwatch's other super divisive hero, the sometimes invisible hacker Sombra, is getting an even bigger revamp. The DPS hero will become a support hero starting next season, rather surprisingly. Both heroes' new skill kits are under wraps, but we should see more as BlizzCon 2026 chugs on throughout the weekend.

Overwatch's huge "battle pass revamp" is out tomorrow and makes things a lot more complicated but, seemingly, better

Kaan Serin
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. New WoW Plus cinematic
    1
    World of Warcraft: Forever is a whole new WoW game launching in November
  2. 2
    World of Warcraft: The Last Titan launches 2027: "The culmination of over two decades"
  3. 3
    Diablo 5 is coming in 2029, and "Diablo has won"
  4. 4
    Overwatch Season 5 finally reworks Roadhog and Sombra, adds "cool" vampire Doctrine to the roster
  5. 5
    StarCraft returns in 2030 with an open-world shooter, the series' first new game in a decade