Diablo is getting an animated Netflix series as Blizzard teases Overwatch and Warcraft adaptations

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It is Blizzard Entertainment, after all

Diablo concept art
(Image credit: Blizzard)

Blizzard has announced a Diablo animated TV series coming to Netflix, and it's teasing similar adaptations for Overwatch and Warcraft as well.

Blizzard president Johanna Faries took the stage at BlizzCon 2026 and revealed the Diablo TV show as one of the big opening announcements, putting the emphasis on Blizzard Entertainment. The only confirmed TV show so far is Diablo, but Faries very explicitly said to watch out for news on adaptations of Overwatch and Warcraft as well.

"As a big Diablo player myself, and as someone who loves the indulgent darkness of Sanctuary, I am very excited to see this project come to life," Faries said.

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Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

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