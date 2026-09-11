New FPS Wardogs makes Steam explode with 340,000 peak players, then explodes on Steam after the servers break and negative reviews roll in

The new military shooter hotness is here in the form of Wardogs, from developer Bulkhead. Playing similarly to a popular Arma 3 mod, it puts an intense spin on King of the Hill, and after several successful betas, it has just entered early access. I wouldn't advise jumping in right now, though, because there's a substantial queue.
Joe Brammer, the CEO of Bulkhead, posted on Twitter yesterday that over 135,000 players had been let into the FPS thus far. "This is how many people are through the queue," he writes, with a screenshot. "We are letting people through in waves."
He admits he's "gotta take the 'L' on this one guys, we've got it but it's on me." The actual concurrent peak player count is 340,171, per SteamCharts. This is a popular game, and sadly, the backlog of people trying to get in has led to a surge in review-bombing on Steam.
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Wardogs now sits at "Mostly Positive" on Valve's store, but was as low as "Mixed" due to an onslaught of fans deriding the online infrastructure and apparent "preferential treatment" given to streamers.
"It is absolutely ridiculous that streamers and other influencers are given preferential treatment by being allowed to skip the login queue," reads one negative review with over 13 hours on record.
"If you are a regular paying customer, do not buy this game," reads another frustrated review. "I paid full price on launch day expecting to actually play the game. Instead, I bought a full-priced login queue simulator. I have been stuck waiting in queue positions for hours, watching the numbers barely crawl, only to get an authentication error and be booted to the back of the line."
That's an annoying experience, to be sure. It should be noted Bulkhead has denied giving video makers any kind of fastpass for access. "These issues are affecting players across the board," Greg Medlin, senior community manager at publisher Team 17, says in a Steam comment. "Streamers aren't receiving preferential access; it's simply more visible when they're able to get into a serve because they're broadcasting it."
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To be frank, this just seems par for the course for a smaller developer launching a big live-service game. There will be structural issues for some time until the servers stabilize. Give the devs a little space here, because maintaining games like this is always harder than it looks.
If you're wondering when Wardogs on PS5 and Xbox is happening, we've got bad news for you. Otherwise, here are more of the best FPS games you can play right now, if you're looking for something to do while waiting in a queue.