Hori Japan has unveiled on its official X (Twitter) page that a new official Ocarina of Time remake controller and a batch of Switch 2 accessories inspired by the upcoming game are now available to pre-order in Japan. As a Horipad Turbo, the controller will be missing some of the premium features of Nintendo's first-party pad, like its NFC-reading tech, but the wireless accessory is still a pretty sight to behold. Particularly for Zelda fans who love spying the Hylian crest (and a tiny silhouette of Link and Epona) on all their Ninty peripherals.
As the new 8,980 yen (approx $58.48) controller is a Horipad Turbo device, you'll have TMR sticks at your disposal if you pre-order this pad, along with some mappable back buttons like all existing versions of this wireless accessory. While that's all well and good, the battery is a bit lackluster, especially when compared to the Switch 2 Pro Controller's 40-hours. Instead, Hori states you can manage 10 hours of playtime per charge, which I imagine will be pretty easy to achieve once the Ocarina of Time Remake releases later this year.
However, as is always the case with these officially licensed accessories, the importance is less on specs and more on design, and this is a great-looking Zelda peripheral. The white and gold colorway looks as prestigious as the Princess herself, and I love that the faceplate seems to feature a marbling effect. The small Link and Epona sihoulette, however, is my favorite detail, and it can also be spotted on the back of the Game Card Case. Unlike the controller, this case can be imported for $11.59 via Amazon Japan and includes space for what appears to be up to three physical games.
The Link and Epona motifs don't stop there, as they're also a fixture of all three cases, which make up the rest of this set. It's found on the exterior of the $29.16 (via Amazon) Slim Hard Pouch, alongside a faded version of the map of Hyrule.
The leather-like texture of the case lends itself to this map imagery, as it makes the entire accessory look like a worn-out item from Link's massive arsenal of weapons, rather than a simple Switch 2 case. The interior lining looks just as spectacular, as seen in the photos available on the official Hori online store, it features a Link-tunic green colored fabric that I adore.
There's no clear sign whether this lining is found on the matching $32.43 (Amazon) Shoulder Pouch or the $35.67 (Amazon) All-in-One Storage bag, but one can only hope. Talking of which, there's no sign any of these accessories will officially make their way to the US or UK Amazon storefronts either, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed. If you're okay with importing, you can expect them to launch on November 30, 2026, a little after the game.
With the hype of the Ocarina of Time Remake growing by the day, I suspect this won't be the only collection of accessories in store for Zelda and Switch 2 fans.
View all Hori Nintendo Switch 2 accessories at Amazon
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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