Neagley release schedule: When does the Reacher spin-off release on Prime Video?

If you're wondering where and when to watch the first Reacher spin-off, look no further than our Neagley release schedule. The release pattern is a little different from what we're used to from Reacher, so a release guide is a must.
Neagley is also releasing at a surprising time, alongside the Reacher season 4 finale, so a bounty of Reacher-verse goodness is racing our way. There's so much dropping at once, in fact, that you'll need to plan accordingly if you want to watch as soon as it releases.
Below, you'll find all the information you need on the Neagley release date and time, the full episode count, where to watch, and what seasons of Reacher you need to watch before jumping into Neagley. In the meantime, check out our Reacher season 4 review.
Neagley release date: what time is it streaming on Prime Video?
Neagley releases on September 16 at 3:00 AM Eastern(00:00 AM Pacific) on Prime Video.
In the UK, that's 8:00 AM BST. For what that means in your region, please use the time zone converter.
Neagley release schedule: when are new episodes out?
Unlike mothership show Reacher, which typically drops new episodes weekly, Neagley is releasing all at once, meaning you can binge every episode of the new Reacher-verse series the second it drops. However, it's dropping at the exact same time as the Reacher season 4 finale, so you might want to wrap up Reacher's latest case before moving on to Francis Neagley's new mystery.
The full Neagley release schedule is simple then, and as follows:
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Neagley, episode 1: September 16 (US/UK)
Neagley, episode 2: September 16 (US/UK)
Neagley, episode 3: September 16 (US/UK)
Neagley, episode 4: September 16 (US/UK)
Neagley, episode 5: September 16 (US/UK)
Neagley, episode 6: September 16 (US/UK)
Neagley, episode 7: September 16 (US/UK)
Neagley, episode 8: September 16 (US/UK)
Where to watch Neagley and episode count
As with Reacher, Neagley streams exclusively on Amazon streaming service Prime Video. That means you'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, or pay for a standalone Prime Video subscription to watch.
Neagley is 8 episodes in total. This isn't a surprise, as every season of Reacher so far has also been 8 episodes long. Episodes similarly clock in at anywhere from 45-55 minutes each meaning you could, theoretically, binge the whole lot in 6-7 hours.
Do I need to watch Reacher season 4 before Neagley: when is it set on the Reacher timeline?
While Neagley works as a standalone show, it wouldn't hurt to get up to speed with Reacher before jumping into Neagley. Reacher's old army report regularly appears throughout the first three seasons – particularly season 2 – but Neagley doesn't feature in Reacher season 4 at all, so if you want the full picture as far as Neagley is concerned, Reacher seasons 1-3 provide important background information.
Reacher does appear in Neagley, so if you're following Big Jack's meandering, crime-filled trip across America in real time, you might want to wrap up Reacher season 4 first, before seeing which city he pops up in next. And Neagley takes place shortly after the events of Reacher season 4 on the Reacher timeline, so it makes sense to watch Neagley once you're all caught up with the main show.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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