VisionQuest showrunner says Ultron appearing in human form in the Marvel show isn't "a budget thing": "You'll get plenty of robot action in the show"

VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas says we'll see plenty of Ultron in his scary robot form throughout the new Disney Plus show, but that it was more important to showcase James Spader and Paul Bettany's complicated father-and-son chemistry.
"It's funny, people say it's a budget thing, it's not, it's a James Spader thing," Matalas tells Polygon. "I love James Spader. Who doesn't love James Spader? I just want to see James and I want to see Bettany. You'll get plenty of robot action in the show. The show is very much inspired by that last scene in Age of Ultron between the two of them," he continued. "But watching Spader and Bettany chew up the scenery was something I saw in my head from the very beginning."
Of course, Ultron and Vision won't be the only robot we see in human form: the cast includes Orla Brady as FRIDAY, Emily Hampshire as EDITH, and James D'Arcy as JARVIS (yes, that Jarvis). You might recall that FRIDAY is the AI who was there in the final moments of Tony Stark's life (which is something the show will indeed explore).
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It's also worth noting that it's Vision who requests that the AIs each take a human form while living under his roof, in order to make for some "happy home" vibes. It'll be interesting to see how happy of a home it can be with Ultron just running around in there.
Adds Matalas: "It is prohibitively expensive to do a CGI robot 24/7, but I also don't want to see a CGI robot. It's not going to be able to emote and do the things that James Spader can do with just the twitch of an eyebrow. So that's pretty much the main reason."
VisionQuest arrives this October 14. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else that's on the way.
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