Nicolas Cage gives classiest possible response to Spider-Noir cancellation

After news broke that Spider-Noir has been cancelled after just one season, star Nicolas Cage has given the classiest possible response.
"For me, one season is perfect, having said what I wanted to say with this dangerous, innovative, pop-art Spider-Man," Cage said in a statement (via TheWrap). "Onwards, upwards, inwards."
Spider-Noir follows Ben Reilly (Cage), a private investigator in '30s New York City, who also happens to have web-slinging powers. The show was well received, with a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 89% audience score. It also collected 11 Emmy nominations, and it's Cage's first live-action superhero project and his first TV show.
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Our own Spider-Noir review awarded the show 3.5 stars, with our verdict reading: "A delightfully camp, low-stakes romp through 1930s New York City that proves Nicolas Cage is still cooler than all of us. Though it doesn't feel as big as most Marvel shows, or even Spider-Verse, and suffers from predictable plot turns that even the characters don't seem fazed by... it wants to cure your superhero fatigue, and it's even better on the second watch."
While no official reason for the cancellation has been given, Deadline notes that Spider-Noir's viewership was good, but not massive. As Cage himself says, though, the first season functions perfectly well as a standalone, so the cancellation isn't too gutting.
You can stream Spider-Noir on Prime Video now. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse releases June 18, 2027. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming shows worth getting excited about.
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