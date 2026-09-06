Square Enix wants to turn Final Fantasy 7 into "an IP with an ever-evolving future" beyond the FF7 Remake trilogy

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation might be wrapping up a trilogy of remakes next year, but publisher Square Enix doesn't seem to be done with Cloud and his ragtag group of eco-warriors just yet.
In a PAX West panel called 'From Reunion to Resolve,' the trilogy's game director Naoki Hamaguchi spoke about his goals for the project and beyond. The Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy wasn't simply an opportunity to remake an all-time classic game - despite its name - but "an effort to pass Final Fantasy 7 onto the next generation," Hamaguchi says via a translator.
From Reunion to Resolve: Designing the FFVII Remake Trilogy | PAX West 2026 - YouTube
"We want to make this a work that creates new fans 20 or even 30 years from now," he adds. That's more or less the same impact 1997's OG game had three decades ago, though we'll need to wait a really, really long time to see if the FF7 Remake project ages as gracefully.
Whether or not the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy holds up in 2050, Square Enix seems to have more plans for its universe. The original game was followed up (and was arguably milked) with some great spin-off games, some horrid ones, some that have been totally forgotten, and even a lush animated sequel movie.
In what sounds like a similar approach, an on-screen slide says one of the Remake trilogy's goals is to "expand FF7's future" and "move beyond being a classic of the past and shape it into an IP with an ever-evolving future." That certainly implies more projects - games or otherwise - set in Final Fantasy 7's world. Nothing has been announced past Final Fantasy 7 Revelation and its two DLC packs, however.
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Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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