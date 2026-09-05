Persona 4 Revival will integrate Marie more naturally than she was in Persona 4 Golden: "She needs to be here from the beginning"

Persona 4 Revival will take the time to introduce Marie into the story more naturally than she was in Persona 4 Golden, the expanded PS Vita version of the classic game.
One of the Velvet Room denizens, Marie isn't the most popular character within the fandom - she's a little withdrawn, she wasn't included in the base game, progressing her storyline is vital for accessing some late-game sections even though the game doesn't tell you that, and the way she's folded into the story was a bit awkward all those years ago.
But that's a criticism Atlus is looking to address with its upcoming remake, according to series producer Kazuhisa Wada. Speaking to GamesRadar+ in an interview from Gamescom 2026, the Persona lead explains the team needed to really "emphasize her place in the story" when retroactively slotting her in to Persona 4 Golden more than a decade back.
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"So the way that we introduced her was made especially to be very, very noticeable, very obvious," Wada tells us, via a translator. "But for [Persona 4 Revival], she's a character who [has] such a central place within the overall story." As such, the developers know "she needs to be here from the beginning."
For Persona 4 Revival, expect Marie to get a "more natural, flowing entrance" - at least compared to her P4 Golden entrance, where the goal was to "make it so that she's very obviously doing what she's doing."
Months ago, fans already spotted what looked like all-new scenes featuring Marie, perhaps hinting she has a more substantial role in the remake than the moody poet who waits around for the protag to take her out.
While Persona 4 Revival serves as a mostly very faithful recreation, Atlus are taking a few creative liberties outside of the changes to Marie. For one, the studio recast the entire original English voice cast after struggling to get everyone back in the recording booth. Some of the dialogue is also being reworked to sound more "modern."
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