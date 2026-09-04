PlayStation's Peter Parker actor has pushed Insomniac to put Deadpool in Spider-Man 3: "I would like to believe that they got the idea from me"

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Might have to bump up that ESRB rating

Deadpool
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

If we end up seeing Deadpool in Marvel's Spider-Man 3, it would seem we have Peter Parker actor Yuri Lowenthal to thank, at least partly.

Talking to The Movie Dweeb on Instagram, Lowenthal was asked to comment on a potential Wolverine and Spider-Man collab in Insomniac's next open-world Spider-Man game. Insomniac is currently hard at work prepping for the release of Marvel's Wolverine, out September 15, but considering the success of Spider-Man, the standalone Miles Morales game, and Spider-Man 2, another Peter Parker game seems likely to happen at some point even though nothing's been confirmed yet. And of course, a Wolverine x Spider-Man match-up seems all the more likely with Insomniac now having worked on both IPs.

Lowenthal thinks a Wolverine collab would be "terribly exciting," but he says "there is one character that I would opt for even more strongly than Wolverine, and it would be Deadpool."

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In response to this, The Movie Dweeb points out a tweet apparently published at some point from Insomniac creative director Brian Horton. I tried to track down the tweet, but Horton's Twitter account has been deactivated and there's no Bluesky equivalent, so take this with a grain of salt. According to The Movie Dweeb, the tweet read "worlds collide" and included hashtags for Wolverine and Spider-Man. Lowenthal says the tweet is news to him, but confirmed he's pushed Horton repeatedly on Deadpool being in the next Spider-Man game.

"I've pushed [Horton] every time I see him with the Deadpool thing, so if I've just spoiled it for Spider-Man 3, then I would just like to believe that they got the idea from me anyway," Lowenthal says.

As much as I'm sure Wade Wilson would be flattered to have a part in Insomniac's Spider-Man series, I'm not sure it would be a tonal fit, what with Deadpool's whole thing being expletive-laden meta humor and Marvel's Spider-Man being a generally straightforward, family friendly affair. At the very least, you'd probably have to bump up that ESRB rating from Teen to Mature.

After playing 2 hours of Marvel's Wolverine, Insomniac has crushed my fears of a post-Spider-Man slump: "This is uniquely Logan"

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

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