Persona 4 Revival replaced the original RPG's English voice cast after Atlus struggled to get everyone back: "Let's start over"

News
By Contributions by
Published

All or nothing

Persona 4 Revival screenshot shows the protagonist and Yosuke high-fiving for a baton pass.
(Image credit: Atlus, Sega)

While Persona 4 Revival is sticking to the original game pretty closely, developer Atlus has decided to make one fairly big change to the classic by replacing its entire English voice cast. Why? Series producer Kazuhisa Wada tells us it was kind of an all-or-nothing situation.

"The original game was originally recorded for the English cast, specifically, a long, long time ago," Wada tells GamesRadar+ in an interview from Gamescom 2026, per a translator. A decade-plus gap means some of the OG actors "are no longer in the industry" at all, while some of them are now popular enough that it's "really hard to lock down" their schedules.

For example, in 2008, Yosuke was voiced by Yuri Lowenthal - an actor most commonly recognized nowadays as the lead hero in the Marvel's Spider-Man games. Kanji's voice actor was none other than Troy Baker, who has since been in lead roles in everything from The Last of Us to Bethesda's Indiana Jones game. And Rise was voiced by Laura Bailey, whose gameography is too wide to even begin listing.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

"So we realized we can't re-gather that whole cast," Wada explains. "So we're like, 'OK, I guess we have to kind of once again roll up our sleeves. Alright, let's start over. Let's get a whole new cast in and let's do our best.'"

Part of the decision came from Atlus developers having respect for "the work that the original cast did." Having a fraction of the original cast side-by-side with a few new voices might not have been ideal either, after all. "There was quite a few people who we weren't able to get and a number of people... we had so much trouble getting that was like, 'OK, maybe we should just start over.'"

At least one Persona 4 Golden actor was "deeply grieving" being react in next year's remake.

Persona 4 Revival is a faithful JRPG remake because the original's only gotten more relevant: "We live in an age where information is everywhere"

TOPICS
Kaan Serin
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Sekhmet grins with her claws out
    1
    People don't understand Steam player numbers, Palworld lead says: "Poor Marathon"
  2. 2
    Xbox is preparing a "family of devices" for next-gen Project Helix, according to CEO Asha Sharma
  3. 3
    The 5 best games you need to play in September 2026
  4. 4
    Hulu has been quietly releasing one of the year's best TV thrillers, and you still have time to catch up
  5. 5
    The 5 movies you need to watch in September 2026