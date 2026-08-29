The 5 top games you need to play in September 2026

September is one of the busiest months when it comes to new games releasing. Thanks to GTA 6 taking over November, we now have a wave of every kind of game under the sun looking to avoid it. Finding some highlights to add to your library in an ocean of choices can be tricky, but together with the GamesRadar+ team, I've brought together top five picks landing this month.
Below, we've looked at all of the September games heading our way, taking into account trailers, previews, and a bunch of other details in order to find the top five we think are worth your time and attention. With everything from upcoming RPGs to console exclusives, horror games, and so much more. It was certainly tricky to choose just a handful, and some had to miss our cut (sorry to Onimusha: Way of the Sword in advance). For a full round-up of all the titles releasing this year, you can check out our guide on the new games for 2026 and beyond.
But, for now, let's dig into the top 5 games you need to play this September and a quick overview of why they deserve the spotlight.
Release date: September 3, 2026 Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X
Former Witcher developers are joining together as a new studio to make this dark fantasy vampire action-RPG, where you're human by day, vampire by night and have just 30 days to save your family. As a big goth, I'm very excited for this one as the characters all have lore, the vampires are international, and there are romance systems as well. Basically, it could be the complete package. If you want more information on The Blood of Dawnwalker, you can also read our preview of the game.
Wolverine unites with Jean Grey and Team X in order to protect the mutants from Marvel's deadliest enemies. This is the new action-adventure from the team at Insomniac Games that's no doubt bound to be epic, and it should be considering how long we've waited for it. Marvel's Wolverine has been a long time coming, but the upcoming Marvel game does seem to be a comic book dream come true based on the trailer's we have seen so far. It's gory, Logan is lore-accurate, and combat seems to be on a whole other level.
Release date: September 17, 2026 Platforms: Switch 2
Gather your allies as you follow four characters in a tale through time. With strategic turn-based combat, strong bonds, and plenty to explore, Fortune's Weave is a Switch 2 exclusive worth waiting for. I may be biased since Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave is one of my favorite games, but Fortune's Weave looks to be even better with its four heroes, time-traveling mechanics, and revamped use of free time, which includes dungeon diving and even more combat opportunities.
Release date: September 24, 2026 Platforms: PC, PS5
When Simon's called back to the islands of St. Amelia to set things right, only to find a seemingly abandoned town covered in fog and a creepy old radio, you know you're in for an epic Silent Hill adventure. Silent Hill: Townfall is a standalone title set in Scotland during the '90s. From the trailers, this setting is very spooky, and with medical horror imagery and the typical brand of psychological unease that all of us Silent Hill fans know and love on display, this is looking like a horror must-play.
Release date: September 24, 2026 Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X
When Manhattan is under attack by otherworldy forces, Dylan Faden becomes the only one able to fix things. As Control protagonist Jesse's brother, he knows a thing or two about what's going on, but he needs to figure himself out first. Control Resonant is going to be another brain-twisting Remedy adventure, and I'm very excited for it. The trailers have been a blast to watch, and we enjoyed our time playing it for our Control Resonant preview too. In fact, we said it was an "exceptionally solid change of pace". So keep your eyes on this one, folks.
After reviewing films throughout University and being a cosy game expert for years, I realised that entertainment journalism was my true calling in 2019. Since then, I've started multiple new farms on Stardew Valley and have written for several publications such as The Upcoming, PCGamesN, and Wargamer. I was the resident Guides Editor and horror lover for The Digital Fix before joining the GamesRadar+ team in 2024. As the Managing Editor for Evergreens, I'll be making sure that all the best lists you read on GamesRadar+ are the most helpful and fun pages on the internet!
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