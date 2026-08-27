Here you'll find our ranking of the best Metal Gear games in the almost 40-year history of the iconic stealth action series.
Despite being MIA for over a decade, Metal Gear Solid still remains one of the most beloved video game series' and one that many – namely, me – consider to be the greatest saga of games ever made. The series put Hideo Kojima on the map, and each of the mainline entries received rave reviews. And to answer the question here, play them in release order.
With Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater releasing recently, and the release of the new game, Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol 2 now here, it's time to reflect on the series' past. And for someone who has played each of these games multiple times, it's been a herculean task to rank some of my personal favorite outings. Still, after much deliberation, I've found the top dogs in Kojima's saga. Here's my ranking of the 10 best Metal Gear games of all time.
While it sows the seeds of recruiting soldiers, building an army, and mission-based stages that would later be expanded on in Peace Walker, Portable Ops plays more like Metal Gear Solid 3 in a way that doesn't really translate in the most clean way. But behind the somewhat awkward gameplay is a full-blown Metal Gear Solid game worth checking out, as it still ranks among the best PSP games, and forgetting that, it's worth it purely to spend some more time with Big Boss
9. Metal Gear Acid 2
Released: 2006 Developer: Konami Platform(s): PSP
The Metal Gear Acid duology should not work. The most iconic stealth action game being turned into a deckbuilder tactics title doesn't sound like the most natural crossover, and while there were some definite growing pains with the first game, Metal Gear Acid 2 is among the best that the tactics genre have to offer.
The premise is simple: you play as Snake (no relation), use decks of cards based on past Metal Gear and Hideo Kojima games in order to sneak or fight through missions, and take down an arms manufacturer and maybe scrap with a Metal Gear along the way. Integrating stealth into a tactics game works way better than I'd ever expect, and the card pricing mechanic adds an extra layer of risk vs reward to proceedings that make for tense encounters. It's a game that I'd love to see make a comeback now that tactical games as a whole are back in fashion.
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8. Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake
Released: 1990 Developer: Konami Platform(s): MSX2, PC, PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, PS Vita, Switch, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X
Our first canon entry on the list, Metal Gear's MSX2 duology, is often overlooked compared to the later games, with many opting to skip the original titles. Understandably so, given that the games were not officially available until 2006, when they were translated for Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence. While the original Metal Gear is somewhat tough to go back to, Metal Gear 2 should not be missed.
Eight years before Metal Gear Solid and still within the NES era, Metal Gear 2 feels ahead of its time. Not only is Kojima's directorial style in full swing this early on, but a number of iconic moments from Metal Gear Solid – codec number on the back of the box, the radar, a secret admirer over codec – were actually done first in Metal Gear 2.
7. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
Released: 2008 Developer: Kojima Productions Platform(s): PC, PS3, PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X
Metal Gear Solid 4 has gained a somewhat elusive legendary status thanks to its PS3 exclusivity, and many are about to experience it for the first time thanks to Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol 2. It marks the latest point in the series timeline – taking place in the far-flung future of 2014 – and marks the end of Solid Snake's story.
While the gameplay is fantastic, the story is full of brilliant moments and has some of the best nostalgia work ever put in a game. However, I will say that Metal Gear Solid 4 is also a bit messy. Gameplay innovations are abandoned by the end of Act 2, Act 3 is a really weak tailing mission, there are some rubbish retcons (here's looking at you, Para-Medic), and finally, we also have a few of the most convoluted plot points told through the lengthiest cutscenes in series history. It's still a classic that's well worth experiencing, but it's a flawed one.
6. Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
Released: 2013 Developer: Platinum Games Platform(s): PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X (Backwards Compatibility)
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is easily the best spin-off the series has to offer. Starring the cyborg ninja version of Raiden, we only got to see him be the coolest guy in cutscenes during Metal Gear Solid 4; Metal Gear Rising ditches the stealth gameplay to be one of the greatest hack-and-slash action games ever made.
If there was a textbook definition of over-the-top, Metal Gear Rising is it. You start the game with Raiden launching a Metal Gear Ray – which was a massive threat the last time we played as him – over his head like it's nothing while the iconic heavy metal soundtrack kicks in with impeccable timing. It only gets wilder from there, with the entire finale with Senator Armstrong standing toe-to-toe with the best moments from the main series.
5. Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
Released: 2010 Developer: Kojima Productions Platform(s): PSP, PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X
Aside from the classic MSX2 games, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker is the most overlooked entry in the mainline series. While the lack of a number and its original release as a PSP game may feel like spin-off material, Peace Walker is Metal Gear Solid 5 in all but name (not to mention it originally was Metal Gear Solid 5 in name). Mixing Metal Gear with Monster Hunter, this portable entry follows on from Metal Gear Solid 3 and shows how Big Boss eventually became the villain seen in the original games.
Peace Walker is the best story in the series behind the original Solid trilogy, thanks in part to its phenomenal supporting cast of characters. While the moreish mission-based gameplay and base management were perfect for a handheld, these aspects would eventually be built on for the actual Metal Gear Solid 5 down the line, and the series was all the better for it.
4. Metal Gear Solid 5
Released: 2014|2015 Developer: Kojima Productions Platform(s): PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One
I've never looked forward to a game more than Metal Gear Solid 5. While it's unfinished and has the worst story in the series, Metal Gear Solid 5 is incredible. Not only would it bridge the gap between the Big Boss and Solid Snake eras of the saga, but it was Hideo Kojima's final Metal Gear. The prologue game, Ground Zeroes, introduced one of the greatest areas in the series' history with Camp Omega, and despite its short runtime is a fantastic taste of the full game.
Meanwhile, The Phantom Pain is, simply put, one of the best open world games ever made. The outing retains the mission-based structure of Peace Walker but places it in an open-world, and unlike some of the genre's biggest titles, freedom is the name of the game in Metal Gear Solid 5. You can approach any mission in a number of different ways, and it's the type of game where you can have the dumbest idea possible only for it to actually work. It could've easily been the best Metal Gear game had it lived up to the expectations of its story, but it's still an unmissable part of the franchise.
3. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
Released: 2001 Developer: Konami Computer Entertainment Japan Platform(s): PC,PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, PS Vita, Switch, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X
Controversial at launch thanks to one of the biggest twists in gaming history, Metal Gear Solid 2 has been reappraised for what it truly is, a postmodern classic. Kojima's subversive storyline is ahead of its time, with the game predicting a number of parts of modern-day society and internet culture, so much so that "Metal Gear Solid 2 predicted this" is a meme in itself.
The jump in technical prowess between the PS1 original and the PS2 debut is also stunning. The graphical bump, effects, physics, enemy AI, and scale of the game feels like a true generational leap that we simply don't see anymore. It was the killer app for those of us who remember the launch of the PS2, and one that still holds up 25 years later.
2. Metal Gear Solid
Released: 1998 Developer: Konami Computer Entertainment Japan Platform(s): PC, PS1, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X
What can even be said about Metal Gear Solid at this point? The PS1 hit was revolutionary thanks to its storytelling, redefining the stealth genre, and an iconic cast of characters and bosses that have yet to be beaten by Kojima's later games. But even outside of the industry-shaking changes, it's a brilliant stealth action game that still holds up as one of the best to ever do it.
Metal Gear Solid laid the foundation for what would become the greatest series of video games ever made, Metal Gear Solid 2, 3, and 4 all pay massive homage to the game. Meanwhile, the rise of cinematic-focused AAA games from the likes of Naughty Dog owes a debt to Metal Gear Solid for laying the foundations. Every time I've replayed the game in the years since my first encounter with it, I am left in awe at just how brilliant it is, especially compared to a majority of its PS1 contemporaries.
1. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
Released: 2004 Developer: Konami Computer Entertainment Japan Platform(s): PC, PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, PS Vita, Switch, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X
Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is the greatest game ever made. I felt that way moments after rolling credits on it for the first time, and I still feel that way years later. Instead of following up on Metal Gear Solid 2 and Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid 3 is a prequel showing a young version of series antagonist Big Boss, with the player taking on the role of Naked Snake. Snake Eater takes the "you're on your own" feeling of infiltrating the Shadow Moses military base in Metal Gear Solid to the next level, as Naked Snake must sneak through the Russian jungle, securing his own weapons, gear, and food to survive. This was an evolution of the stealth mechanics that later games would build upon.
Snake Eater also marks Kojima's peak as a storyteller. Naked Snake is inherently more human than his supersoldier clone spawn, making for the most personal story in the series as Snake has to come to grips with hunting down his mentor in the name of his country to prevent nuclear armageddon – all while goofy James Bond-esque nonsense is going on. This culminates in the emotional final act that still gets me teary-eyed countless replays later, with the final boss fight being the greatest moment in the series' history.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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