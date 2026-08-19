Metal Gear Solid is getting co-op after 28 years thanks to "world first" mod, turning "the original PlayStation classic into a true online multiplayer experience"

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The Twin Snakes

Metal Gear Solid screenshot showing snake on an elevator
(Image credit: Konami)

A modder has released a trailer for a Metal Gear Solid mod which brings two-player co-op to the PS1 stealth classic.

A recent trend I've loved in the modding scene is players going back to classic games and implementing multiplayer into titles that were never designed for it. They are so prevalent there's an entire website dedicated to them. Super Mario 64 is one of the most famous examples – very recently, its sequel Super Mario Sunshine also had a mod released – as are the mods that allow full-blown co-op in FromSoftware games as opposed to certain sections. But one game I never expected this phenomenon to reach was Metal Gear Solid.

On their YouTube channel, a modder going by Felipe has released a "Pre-Alpha" trailer of their Metal Gear Solid Co-op mod. The description calls it "a world first" and says, "This is the first attempt to bring the original PlayStation classic into a true online multiplayer experience, something the original game was never designed to support." The video shows two versions of Solid Snake sneaking about Shadow Moses Island, fighting Genome Soldiers and the likes of Revolver Ocelot.

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In the comments of the video, Felipe adds a FAQ section to delve deeper into the mod. They reveal that this is built on the GOG PC release, and that each player will be able to have their own camera within the mod. They also acknowledge later sections of the game that feature different gameplay styles, like the final Jeep sequence and rappel off the building, saying that the former will likely be single-player only but that the rest of the game should be possible.

Felipe also notes that the mod will have settings to balance the game to two players by increasing boss HP, and is thinking of increasing guard reinforcement numbers. The modder says that they will look into additional mod support for their multiplayer version of the game, and the likes of additional skins, which we've seen in similar multiplayer mods.

The mod is still in the early stages, but it's an impressive showing so far.

Nintendo Switch version of Metal Gear Solid Master Collection 2 seemingly removes the PS3 from Snake's plane, suggesting an iconic joke will have to be changed.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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