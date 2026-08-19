Studio Ghibli is in no rush to make its next movie and only engaging in "casual" discussions: "It's very unpredictable"

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The studio hasn't released a feature since 2023's The Boy and the Heron

Chihiro and No-Face sitting in a train carriage during Spirited Away
(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

Studio Ghibli reportedly has no plans to release a new feature film any time soon (much to the dismay of those of us who have giant Kiki's Delivery Service tattoos on our biceps).

"We of course await and welcome if Ghibli is producing any new project, but we cannot ask them, we cannot control, we basically await," Toho CEO Hiroyasu Matsuoka told Bloomberg. Toho and GKIDS serve as distributors for various Ghibli projects. "We are discussing many projects on a very casual level, and sometimes it becomes realized very quickly...sometimes, well, 'That’s a great idea, maybe we want to talk about it next time,' and it never happens. So it's very unpredictable."

The studio hasn't released a feature since 2023's Oscar-winning feature The Boy and the Heron, though it did release a short film on July 8 titled Night in the Valley of Witches, which can only be seen at Ghibli Park in Japan. The short, which is set in the Valley of Witches area at the theme park, is directed by Goro Miyazaki and Howl's Moving Castle animation director Akihiko Yamashita. The short film also marked their first since 2022's Zen: Grogu and Dust Bunnies, in collaboration with Lucasfilm and Disney Plus.

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Hayao Miyazaki hasn't formally retired, though it's been a little while since we've heard what he's working on next. As of March 2026, the filmmaker was reportedly "active and working hard."

The entire Studio Ghibli catalog is streaming now on HBO Max. For more, check out the new anime coming this year.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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