Sometimes good things really do come to those who wait, and for fans of Tanjiro Kamado, they’re finally set to be rewarded. After Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released in theaters last year and finally started streaming on Crunchyroll this July, the epic anime movie will stream on Netflix from September 28. Hurrah!
The streaming service announced online over the weekend that the first movie in the Infinity Castle trilogy, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, will be available this month. Following the fourth season of Demon Slayer, Infinity Castle adapts the arc of the same name from the manga series, which originally ran from 2016 to 2020. The insanely epic chapter sees the Demon Slayer Corps go up against their greatest foe, who looks lethal in a white fedora: Muzan Kibutsuji, and he's dishing out more Upper Moon demons than he knows what to do with.
Earning a frankly bonkers $793.5 million at the box office, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was a massive hit, becoming the most successful international film in the U.S. (take that, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and the most successful film based on an animated television series after The Simpsons Movie. It also nabbed a nearly perfect score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics all praising the big-screen outing. In our Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle review, we called it "Demon Slayer’s best adventure yet."
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
Giving this another watch will thankfully keep us distracted while we wait for further confirmation on Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle 2, which still has no announced release date. All eyes are on 2027, making space for the film somewhere and getting us closer to rounding out this trilogy that might take forever to finish.
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle streams on Netflix from September 28. Get up to speed with our guide on how to watch Demon Slayer in order.
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.