New animated Naruto movie may soon be announced ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day director's live-action movie

Naruto is heading to New York Comic Con next month, with a panel dedicated to the Shonen anime. The Japanese voice cast will be in attendance, and if reports are to be believed, a new animated Naruto film is expected to be unveiled – the first new Naruto movie in a decade. Though we don't yet know if Spider-Man director Destin Daniel Cretton will be on hand to make any live-action movie announcements.
Per Variety, the Naruto panel has been set for October 10, and will "cover updates across the Naruto animation franchise and the Naruto Card Game." Naruto Uzumaki's Japanese voice actor, Takeuchi Junko, and actor Sasuke Uchiha actor Sugiyama Noriaki are set to appear, alongside Studio Pierrot producer Tominaga Yoshihiko.
Most excitingly, the report points to an expected "announcement" about a new animated Naruto movie, along with its "worldwide premiere," which suggests that not only will the new movie be unveiled, we'll learn when it's releasing. It's been 11 years since the last Naruto movie – Boruto: Naruto the Movie, about Naruto's eponymous offspring – and 12 years since the last Naruto Uzumaki-centered movie – The Last: Naruto the Movie – and it sure seems like the long wait could finally be over.
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Adapted from the manga of the same name, the main Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden anime ran from 2003-2017, with over 700 episodes chronicling the bandana'd ninja's quest to become leader of the Hidden Leaf Village. Sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, ran for 293 episodes from 2017 to 2023. Wondering where to start? Our guide on how to watch Naruto in order has you covered. We've even got a Naruto and Naruto Shippuden filler list, so you know exactly which episodes are essential, and which can be skipped, whether this is your first time or your umpteenth rewatch.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton is helming a live-action adaptation of Naruto as his next movie, and it may have already found its Kakasi in a long-rumored X-Men star. A global casting search is currently underway for a young actor to play Naruto Uzumaki and the rest of Team 7. While the Naruto panel is expected to focus on the animated movie and card game, "additional surprise announcements regarding other media developments" have been teased.
Naruto's New York Comic Con panel takes place on October 10. For more, dive into our list of new anime heading your way across the year.
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