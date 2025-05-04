Naruto and Naruto Shippuden filler list: All the episodes you can skip

Want a full Naruto and Naruto Shippuden filler list? Well, you aren't alone. Yes, Naruto may be one of the most iconic and arguably best anime ever made, but it has one big problem. No, it's not that they wasted great villains like the Akatuski members in favor of random space gods (yes, this happened), nor is it the blatant retcons or the ludicrous power creep. No, Naruto has a filler problem.

While many anime use filler (it helps the manga get ahead of the anime), Naruto uses it far more than other big series, and it's been reported that 41% of Naruto's 700 episodes are filler. Now, I know that sounds bad, but honestly, not all the filler in Naruto is dreadful. In fact, when you decide to watch all of Naruto in order, some filler actually adds depth to characters and stories that didn't get the time to shine while Kishimoto was writing the manga week to week.

So, with that in mind, we've put together a comprehensive Naruto and Naruto Shippuden filler list (and mentioned which ones we think are worth watching) so that you can enjoy Naruto Uzumaki's journey from student to Hokage the right way.

Naruto filler list

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

The first part of Naruto follows our titular hero as he gets to grips with the basics of being a ninja, meets his teammates, and learns his most iconic techniques. I can't lie; a lot of these filler arcs suck and should be avoided unless you're a Naruto completionist.

Below is the complete Naruto filler list:

Episode 26: Special Report: Live from the Forest of Death!

Special Report: Live from the Forest of Death! Episode 97: Kidnapped! Naruto's Hot Spring Adventure!

Kidnapped! Naruto's Hot Spring Adventure! Episodes 101-106: The Land of Tea Escort Mission Arc

The Land of Tea Escort Mission Arc Episodes 136-141: The Land of Rice Fields Investigation Mission Arc

The Land of Rice Fields Investigation Mission Arc Episodes 142-147: Mizuki Tracking Mission

Mizuki Tracking Mission Episodes 148-151: Bikōchū Search Mission

Bikōchū Search Mission Episodes 152-157: Kurosuki Family Removal Mission

Kurosuki Family Removal Mission Episode 158: Follow My Lead! The Great Survival Challenge

Follow My Lead! The Great Survival Challenge Episodes 159-160: Gosunkugi Capture Mission

Gosunkugi Capture Mission Episodes 162-167: Cursed Warrior Extermination Mission

Cursed Warrior Extermination Mission Episodes 169-173: Kaima Capture Mission

Kaima Capture Mission Episodes 175-176: Buried Gold Excavation Mission

Buried Gold Excavation Mission Episodes 178-183: Star Guard Mission

Star Guard Mission Episode 184: Kiba's Long Day

Kiba's Long Day Episode 185: A Legend from the Hidden Leaf: The Onbaa!

A Legend from the Hidden Leaf: The Onbaa! Episode 186: Laughing Shino

Laughing Shino Episodes 187-191: Peddlers Escort Mission

Peddlers Escort Mission Episode 192: Ino Screams! Chubby Paradise!

Ino Screams! Chubby Paradise! Episode 193: Viva Dojo Challenge! Youth is All About Passion!

Viva Dojo Challenge! Youth is All About Passion! Episode 194: The Mysterious Curse of the Haunted Castle

The Mysterious Curse of the Haunted Castle Episodes 195-196: Third Great Beast

Third Great Beast Episodes 197-201: Konoha Plans Recapture Mission

Konoha Plans Recapture Mission Episodes 203-207: Yakumo Kurama Rescue Mission

Yakumo Kurama Rescue Mission Episode 208: The Weight of the Prized Artefact

The Weight of the Prized Artefact Episodes 209-212: Gantetsu Escort Mission

Gantetsu Escort Mission Episodes 213-215: Menma Memory Search Mission

Menma Memory Search Mission Episodes 216-220: Sunagakure Support Mission

You can definitely skip Episode 26 as it's essentially a clip show, and Episode 97 is very throwaway. That said, I do quite like The Land of Tea Escort Mission Arc; it adds some more context to why Sasuke decides to leave Konoha and explores his growing insecurity around Naruto's ever-increasing power. The Land of Rice Fields Investigation Mission Arc also serves as a decent epilogue to the Sasuke Retrieval Arc, as well, and is worth a watch.

Sadly, most of the episodes between 148 and 219 are absolute stinkers, and the only ones I'd recommend are the Sunagakure Support Mission Arc, which runs from episodes 216 to 220. The only reason I can recommend them is because I'm a Gaara fanboy. Oh, and whatever you do, avoid the Mizuki Tracking Mission arc. It's hot, stinky garbage.

Naruto Shippuden filler list

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Naruto Shippuden is set two years after our knuckle-headed ninja went to train with Jiraiya, and it's when the series really gets going. This is when the Akatsuki makes their move. We learn more about the Tailed Beasts, and there's even another Ninja War.

The filler is also a lot better in Shippuden. While I'm not particularly partial to the Twelve Guardians Arc, it does flesh out Asuma's backstory and make his death more tragic. Meanwhile, the stuff around the Three-Tails (Guren and Crystal Release have always been favorites of mine) and Six-Tails is brilliant and should have been included in the manga.

Below is the complete Naruto Shippuden filler list:

Episode 57-71: Twelve Guardian Ninja Arc

Twelve Guardian Ninja Arc Episodes 91-112: Three-Tails' Appearance Arc

Three-Tails' Appearance Arc Episodes 144-151: Six-Tails Unleashed Arc

Six-Tails Unleashed Arc Episodes 170-171: Big Adventure! The Quest for the Fourth Hokage's Legacy

Big Adventure! The Quest for the Fourth Hokage's Legacy Episodes 176-196: Past Arc: The Locus of Konoha

Past Arc: The Locus of Konoha Episodes 223-242: Paradise Life on a Boat Arc

Paradise Life on a Boat Arc Episode 257-260: Naruto-Sasuke Flashback Arc

Naruto-Sasuke Flashback Arc Episode 271: Road to Sakura

Road to Sakura Episodes 279-295: Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation Arc

Fourth Shinobi World War: Confrontation Arc Episodes 303-320: Fourth Shinobi World War side stories

Fourth Shinobi World War side stories Episodes 347-361: Fourth Shinobi World War: Climax / Kakashi's Anbu Arc

Fourth Shinobi World War: Climax / Kakashi's Anbu Arc Episodes 376-377: Mecha Naruto Arc

Mecha Naruto Arc Episodes 388-390: Hyūga Clan Arc

Hyūga Clan Arc Episodes 394-413: In Naruto's Footsteps: The Friends' Paths Arc

In Naruto's Footsteps: The Friends' Paths Arc Episodes 416-431: Birth of the Ten-Tails' Jinchuriki Arc

Birth of the Ten-Tails' Jinchuriki Arc Episodes 427-450: Jiraiya Shinobi Handbook: The Tale of Naruto the Hero Arc

Jiraiya Shinobi Handbook: The Tale of Naruto the Hero Arc Episodes 464-468: Ashura and Indra Arc

Ashura and Indra Arc Episodes 480-483: Childhood Arc

Of all these filler stories, the Kakashi: Shadow of the ANBU Black Ops arc is the one you really shouldn't skip. This arc explores Kakashi's backstory in the aftermath of Rin's death, and it's heartbreaking and exciting. It even has a little baby, Itachi! What's not to love? As for which ones to skip? Well, Episodes 257-260 are essentially just a recap of Sasuke and Naruto's falling out, and the Mecha Naruto Arc is also divisive.

Want more filler guides? Check out our breakdown of all the One Piece filler. Or for more quality TV outings, head over to our lists of the best Crunchyroll anime and all the new anime heading our way.