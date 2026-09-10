Marvel had its biggest month ever on Disney Plus in August thanks to Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday

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Marvel is going strong on Disney Plus

Tom Holland as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day
(Image credit: Sony)

In the aftermath of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and as Avengers: Doomsday approaches, Marvel has recorded its biggest month ever on Disney Plus.

That's according to The Hollywood Reporter journalist Borys Kit, who writes on Twitter: "News: Disney says domestic pre-sales for AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY have crossed $50 million… with still over 3 months to go." He added: "Disney also saying it's seeing a major lift thanks to Doomsday and SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY. Case in point: Marvel recorded its highest hours in Disney Plus history with over 420M hours for the month of August."

Brand New Day has taken the box office by storm, too, currently standing at $2.4 billion globally. The film introduces Sadie Sink's Jean Grey and seems to set up the X-Men moviemore cast members, including Adam Driver's Mr Sinister and Inde Navarette's Rogue, were announced at this year's D23.

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Doomsday, meanwhile, is set to be Marvel's biggest movie yet. Its supersized cast list includes the likes of Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Chris Evans's Steve Rogers, and Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

"I feel very at home with the role," Evans has said. "I feel very not just comfortable, but precious. I care about the arc of all these characters, and we wouldn’t be doing it unless there was going to be a really interesting situation to put him in."

Doomsday arrives this December 18, and Brand New Day is in theaters now. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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