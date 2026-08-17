Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed a huge box office milestone, and has already made more than No Way Home in 3 weeks

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's spectacular run at the box office continues, as the MCU movie has hit a major milestone after less than a month in theaters.
Over the weekend, Brand New Day crossed the $2 billion at the global box office. As well as being an enormous sum of money, this is noteworthy for a couple of reasons. Firstly, it's already topped Spider-Man: No Way Home which, lest we forget, featured three Spider-Men (Spider-Mans?) and served as the climax of the 'home' trilogy – an impressive feat in its own right.
Secondly, that puts a top 3 finish at the all-time global box office in sight. The number to beat is $2.3 billion, which is the lifetime gross of current bronze medal winner Avatar: The Way of Water. That seems very achievable given Brand New Day added $70 million to it's box office total in the US alone this past weekend. A second place finish is far less likely, as it would need to top Avengers: Endgame's enormous $2.79 billion, but don't count Spidey out…
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Spider-Man: Brand New day has had an extraordinary start at the box office, and even topped Avengers: Endgame's record-breaking opening weekend in the US. At this rate, it's likely to become the highest grossing film of all time at the domestic box office, with Star Wars: The Force Awakens final total of $936 million already within reach.
At this past weekend's D23, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige explained the ethos behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day's record-breaking success, saying they couldn't go "bigger" than No Way Home, so they went "deeper" instead. Cleary it was a decision that paid off. Feige also claimed that the introduction of X-Men's Jean Grey in Brand New Day wasn't about universe building, but "came out of the story." Jean Grey will next be seen in Marvel's X-Men movie, whose cast was announced live on stage during the Disney Entertainment Showcase panel.
As for the upcoming Marvel movies and shows, up next are WandaVision trilogy closer VisionQuest on Disney Plus (which got a first trailer at D23) and, on the big screen, Avengers: Doomsday, which dropped a new special look at the semi-regular celebration of all things Disney.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is in theaters now. For more, check out our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order, or check out our breakdown of the mysterious Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credits scene.
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