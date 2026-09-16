Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally topped Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the highest-grossing movie ever at the domestic box office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is not just the biggest Marvel movie at the US box office, it's also the biggest movie at the domestic box office overall.
Per Variety, the fourth Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie has grossed $936.773 in just 47 days at the North American box office... narrowly beating out Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which grossed $936 million and held the title of biggest US movie for 10 years.
In August, Brand New Day passed Avengers: Endgame, which has an overall domestic gross of $858 million, as the highest-grossing Marvel movie at the US box office. Overall, the Spidey movie has grossed $2.45 billion at the global box office, which is still not enough to beat Endgame's total gross of $2.8 billion.
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The new film takes place four years after the events Spider-Man: No Way Home and introduces us to Sadie Sink's Jean Grey, who is New York City's latest undefeatable threat as she goes on the attack in order to find her kidnapped sister. The movie sets up Marvel's upcoming X-Men movie, which is due out in 2027. The post-credits scene also seems to set up Avengers: Secret Wars, which, if they directly adapt the Secret Wars comic, will put our favorite heroes on a terrible planet known as Battleworld. It's also worth noting Brand New Day has a 90% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a nearly perfect 98% audience score, making it the 11th highest-rated Marvel movie overall.
For more, check out our Spider-Man: Brand New Day review, or, check out our guide to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day ending explained.
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