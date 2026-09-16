PS5 Linux dev abandons the project as AI "slop kiddies" ruin open-source mods ahead of GTA 6: "Just a bunch of noobs using LLMs and writing hacks they don't even understand"

PS5 Linux forerunner Andy Nguyen is dropping the whole project "after pouring my heart and months of my life into it" over frustrations with AI vibe coders in the open-source space.
In March 2026, Nguyen shared a clip of normal GTA 5 gameplay running in a very abnormal environment. "I ported Linux to the PS5 and turned it into a Steam Machine," he declared. Ever since, he and other modders been working to expand, test, and polish a PS5-compatible version of Linux. The end goal was to create a way to convert a PS5 into a Linux PC. Not anymore.
In a new Twitter post, Nguyen says "I am stepping away from the PS5 scene and stopping all my work on PS5 Linux."
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The reason is no secret. Nguyen laments that homebrew projects have been invaded by hapless AI users contributing untested, misunderstood creations.
"The scene used to be a group of highly talented researchers, but now it is just a bunch of noobs using LLMs and writing hacks they don't even understand," he says. "Slop kiddies found the only hypervisor bug left, which I had also found a while ago, and decided to report to Sony."
This hypervisor bug, an apparent vulnerability in this spliced operating system, was known and would be addressed, Nguyen suggests. "I asked them to at least wait for GTA 6 to come out so that people would have the opportunity to legally purchase the game and also enjoy Linux," he says, apparently speaking to the slop kiddies. "They agreed to wait, but not a day passed and they decided to waste it instead."
Between the risk of waking the Sony dragon and the exhausting onslaught of AI slop, Nguyen is out.
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A similar situation boiled over for PS3 emulator RPCS3 in May, with project leads telling people to "stop submitting AI slop code."
"Learn how to debug, code, and leave behind something useful to humanity when you're gone," RPCS3 leads said in a post.
"Good games will get cloned and buried" – AI vibe coding is one of the biggest threats on storefronts like Steam, analyst warns.