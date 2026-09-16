Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Metacritic score matches Three Houses, but still isn't the peak of Nintendo's strategy RPG series

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave joins Three Houses as the second-highest rated game in the series, but Awakening still rests at the top of the pile.
Not counting The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave is undoubtedly Nintendo's biggest release of 2026 – which says a lot considering we've already had the likes of Pokemon Pokopia and Star Fox. The excellent tactical RPG series is returning with what looks to be an incredibly ambitious follow-up to fan-favorite title Three Houses, with four protagonists leading the story this time (although it was almost as high as eight!).
At the time of writing, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave has landed on a score of 89 over on Metacritic. This places it alongside the massively beloved Switch release Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which Fortune's Weave could be a sequel to if some of the character appearances in trailers are any indication. This places it as the joint second-best game in the franchise as far as Metacritic score goes; however, Fire Emblem Awakening – the game that saved the series – still reigns supreme with a score of 92.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
Among 60 critic reviews, 15 of those gave the game full marks on their review scale, including the likes of IGN and Eurogamer. Meanwhile the game's lowest scoring reviews are three 7/10 ratings, which is still a pretty great score.
In the GamesRadar+ Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave review, freelance writer Alan Wen awarded the game a rating of four out of five stars, saying "Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave builds on Three House's multi-path structure as an even grander and more ambitious epic, with a gripping story and engaging battles that would shine brighter were it not for the myriad of busywork dragging down its momentum."
It's taken 9 years, but a great feature from one of the best 3DS Fire Emblem games returns in Fortune's Weave, and it's probably going to make the tactical JRPG even bigger.
Sign up to our Switch 2 Spotlight newsletter to make sure you get the very latest news on Nintendo's new console and its games every week