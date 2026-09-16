Facing lawsuit from Denuvo, pirate who cracked the anti-piracy tool in Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, Black Myth: Wukong, and dozens more says they'll do it again

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"Everything will continue as normal"

Dr. Gideon speaks with Grace within the care center in Resident Evil Requiem
(Image credit: Capcom)

Denuvo, at best, is quite a controversial anti-piracy technology integrated into many games – but it's not entirely fail-proof, as infamous online pirate "voices38" proves.

In case you've not heard of the anonymous user, they spend much of their time cracking new games by bypassing Denuvo – think everything from Pragmata to Resident Evil Requiem.

Afterward, they upload files online, often announcing their progress over on Reddit, allowing folks free access to various titles… that, yes, they've not paid for. Nobody knows anything about voices38, really, though, aside from their pirating work.

That's not to say that companies like Denuvo aren't trying to find out who they are, however. In fact, Denuvo is filing an entire lawsuit against the pirate, as per TorrentFreak (fitting, I know).

The anti-piracy firm argues that voices38 is "a computer hacker" who "circumvented Denuvo's technological measures that effectively control access to copyrighted works." It makes mention of the pirate's online activity, too.

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According to Denuvo, voices38 "has further announced, posted, or disclosed online… how to circumvent Denuvo's technological measures that effectively control access to copyrighted works, facilitating or allowing others to similarly circumvent those controls and access video games without authorization."

It's admittedly a lot – I mean, there are nearly 20 pages to sift through, if you're interested – but it doesn't seem like voices38 is too concerned.

The pirate, who most recently leaked Persona 3 Reload files, has responded (unofficially, anyway) to the lawsuit, writing in a comment, "All is fine. Everything will continue as normal."

It's amusing, to say the least, but it does raise some concerns. This is a serious matter, after all, and Denuvo is actively chasing leads to find voices38's real-life identity. Reportedly, the company already has its hands on their Discord and linked Steam profiles.

There's no telling where the lawsuit will go, however. It lists a whopping 26 games cracked by voices38, including the likes of Hogwarts Legacy and Black Myth: Wukong and… well, you name it.

Replies to the pirate's nonchalant response show that fans are worried, though, with many warning them to be careful – advice I'd be inclined to take while facing a legal matter of this gravity myself, honestly.

The Steam ripoff market is so bad that viral game Needle In A Haystack Simulator is facing 8 copycats before release and has slapped "original" on itself to clarify

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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