Crystal Lake showrunner debunks controversial Jason theory: "He's not a government super soldier or an Eleven"

When the new trailer for Crystal Lake arrived online earlier this week, fans hacked the first good look at Brad Caleb Kane's Friday the 13th prequel show to pieces. Beyond marveling at how great Linda Cardellini looks bringing Pamela Voorhees to life, fans worried about Jason's involvement and whether his origin story was about to change. Shots of lab doors and sterile buildings had die-hard fans expecting to learn that Jason was some kind of super soldier gone wrong or a government experiment akin to Eleven from Stranger Things. Thankfully, Kane took to Instagram in response to the trailer reaction and made it clear that, so far, all the fan theories were way off.
"It's not the CIA. He's not a gov't super soldier or an Eleven," assured Kane. "He’s probably just a Chud. Or at worst a Trog. In any case, all will be known Oct. 15. Y'know, they called Copernicus a heretic at first, too. And look how that turned out! Well, bad for him, I guess. Nevermind. Enjoy!!!"
Crystal Lake | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube
So that’s that, then. The dust is settled, and we can be safe in the knowledge that Crystal Lake will be a good old-fashioned slaughter fest with no top secret conspiracy theory involved. Instead, the show will focus on the events of Jason's apparent demise at Camp Crystal Lake as a boy, and Pam's desperation to try and retrieve him even long after the rest of the town believes he drowned.
Unfortunately, the further Pamela's investigation goes, the more history looks to be dug up about this mother in mourning. No camper is safe, as anything with a sharp point or some weight to it gets used to bludgeon, beat, or perforate someone in an impressively gory fashion. Ah, just like the good old days at camp, right?
Be prepared to visit Crystal Lake when its doors open on October 15. If you want some scares while you wait, check out a ranking of the 25 best horror games worth playing this year.
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