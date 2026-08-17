It: Welcome to Derry season 2 has finally been officially announced by HBO after months of radio silence

It's been nearly 10 months since It: Welcome to Derry premiered, and HBO Max has finally given it the green light for season 2.
HBO released a brief teaser, which you can watch below, that takes us all the way back to 1935... as season 1 took place in 1962 and It returns to Derry every 27 years (though keep in mind that this timeline is adjusted from the Stephen King novel in order for It to die in a more modern 2016, rather than 1985). Andy Muschietti has plans for two more seasons of the hit prequel series, which means a third season would take us even further back to 1908. We can expect this season to focus on the bloody massacre of the Bradley Gang, whose lore was touched on in the first season (and you know you've always wanted to see Pennywise dressed like a gangster holding a machine gun).
The series explores the origins of It and how he came to take on his favorite persona, which is none other than Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Season 1 holds an 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviews skewing mostly positive, with others taking issue with changes in lore, pacing, and how many times we actually see Pennywise in the show. Creator Andy Muschietti previously said that the new season will get even darker (as if the first season wasn't dark enough), and won't shy away from real-life topics i.e. The Great Depression and racial injustice.
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It: Welcome to Derry season 2 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our guide to the best shows on HBO, and keep up with new TV shows on the way.
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