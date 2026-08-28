Prime Video's Carrie series hasn't even hit screens yet, but the streamer is already working on another Stephen King TV adaptation

In addition to Prime Video's upcoming Carrie series, the streamer is adapting another Stephen King story into a TV show, but this time we're heading to London.
Amazon Prime Video has greenlit a six-part limited series based on Stephen King's 1980 short story 'Crouch End,' as per Variety. The story is named after the real North London district in which it’s set, meaning the show will be the first King adaptation to be made in the UK.
The story follows a young American movie star named Doris Freeman who walks into a London police station one day and claims that a strange phenomenon is behind the disappearance of her lawyer husband. However, the police inspector Ted Vetter must investigate whether she’s telling the truth, or if she is the murderer herself. Either way, something chilling is at play.
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Crouch End is thought to be an homage to legendary horror writer H.P. Lovecraft, and contains distinct references to his works. The upcoming Prime Video show won't be the first time the story has been brought to life, as Crouch End was featured as part of TNT's 2006 Nightmares & Dreamscapes: From the Stories of Stephen King special.
The new series is adapted by Bodies' Paul Tomalin, and directed by The Serpent's Tom Shankland. Tomalin told Variety, "After reading Crouch End some years back, Stephen King’s vivid prose has haunted my nightmares ever since… couldn’t be more excited to bring this thrilling tale to the screen." Variety reports that casting is already underway.
Although Crouch End has yet to land a release date, King fans will soon be treated to Mike Flanagan's Carrie series based on the popular 1974 novel of the same name. The show, which recently attracted positive first reactions, follows a troubled teen with telekinetic powers and stars Summer Howell in the titular role. Carrie hits Prime Video on October 7.
For more, check out our guide to the best Prime Video shows, and keep up with all the upcoming Stephen King movies and shows on the way.
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