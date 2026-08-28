Lana Condor "desperately" wants to play Jubilee again after only getting seconds of screen time in X-Men: Apocalypse

One of X-Men's biggest fumbles wants a do-over with her mutant character.
Lana Condor, who dazzled as Jubilee in the briefest of cameos in X-Men: Apocalypse (32 seconds, by the count of a popular YouTube round-up of her scenes), says she is desperate to play the hero once more.
"We filmed more Jubilee than was in the film… I obviously wanted so much more for Jubilee and, at the time, I thought we were going to get some of that," Condor told Get Rec'd with Straw Hat Goofy.
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"I desperately want to play Jubilee again, but I want to be utilized, and I want it to mean something. I know it meant something in Apocalypse, but I think that she's just such a fabulous and phenomenal character; she's so vibrant, and she's so full of vitality and life. You can't reduce that."
In a separate interview with The Direct, Condor confirmed she had spoken to those on the Marvel end about a return, presumably with an eye to appearing in 2028's X-Men movie reboot.
"I've talked to the filmmakers and been like, 'Hey, listen, I'm 10 years older now. I know more. Bring me back.' So we'll see."
Right now, we know Marvel Studios is going full steam ahead on its own X-Men movie.
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At D23, the main cast for the Jake Schreier-directed movie was confirmed: Sadie Sink as Jean Grey; Kit Connor as Cyclops; Christopher Abbott as Professor X; Inde Navarette as Rogue; Maya Boyd as Storm; Samara Weaving as Emma Frost; Adam Driver as Mister Sinister. Could Lana Condor add to that list?
X-Men hits cinemas on May 5, 2028.
For more, check out the upcoming Marvel movies currently in the works.