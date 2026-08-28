Lana Condor "desperately" wants to play Jubilee again after only getting seconds of screen time in X-Men: Apocalypse

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Lana Condor has been in talks with X-Men filmmakers

Jubilee (Lana Condor) in X-Men: Apocalypse
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

One of X-Men's biggest fumbles wants a do-over with her mutant character.

Lana Condor, who dazzled as Jubilee in the briefest of cameos in X-Men: Apocalypse (32 seconds, by the count of a popular YouTube round-up of her scenes), says she is desperate to play the hero once more.

"We filmed more Jubilee than was in the film… I obviously wanted so much more for Jubilee and, at the time, I thought we were going to get some of that," Condor told Get Rec'd with Straw Hat Goofy.

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"I desperately want to play Jubilee again, but I want to be utilized, and I want it to mean something. I know it meant something in Apocalypse, but I think that she's just such a fabulous and phenomenal character; she's so vibrant, and she's so full of vitality and life. You can't reduce that."

In a separate interview with The Direct, Condor confirmed she had spoken to those on the Marvel end about a return, presumably with an eye to appearing in 2028's X-Men movie reboot.

"I've talked to the filmmakers and been like, 'Hey, listen, I'm 10 years older now. I know more. Bring me back.' So we'll see."

Right now, we know Marvel Studios is going full steam ahead on its own X-Men movie.

At D23, the main cast for the Jake Schreier-directed movie was confirmed: Sadie Sink as Jean Grey; Kit Connor as Cyclops; Christopher Abbott as Professor X; Inde Navarette as Rogue; Maya Boyd as Storm; Samara Weaving as Emma Frost; Adam Driver as Mister Sinister. Could Lana Condor add to that list?

X-Men hits cinemas on May 5, 2028.

For more, check out the upcoming Marvel movies currently in the works.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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