What is Infinity Vision? Marvel's answer to IMAX, explained

Marvel and Disney have introduced Infinity Vision to the world. But what is it? And does it really matter that much when it comes to deciding which Avengers: Endgame Encore tickets to buy?
All fair questions, and ones we intend to answer. Below, you'll find a quick, essential guide on all things Infinity Vision, including whether it's better than IMAX, where Infinity Vision screens are located, and what it means for the MCU's latest projects, including Avengers: Doomsday.
Marvel and Disney have their own definition of Infinity Vision – so let's start there before digging into what it actually means, and whether it's an improvement on IMAX.
As per a press release for Avengers: Endgame Encore, Infinity Vision is "a new certification for Premium Large Format (PLF) cinemas that guarantees moviegoers an exceptional film presentation with big screens, bright images and outstanding sound."
Simple enough, right? Bigger, better, louder. But it's actually a bit more nuanced than that.
Instead of IMAX screenings, where it's all about the technology used, any screen can be Infinity Vision certified – as long as they meet certain criteria. Only then will they be officially deemed an Infinity Vision-approved cinema.
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So, the rules and regulations: An Infinity Vision screen must have a screen width of at least 45 feet, include either a Dolby Surround 7.1 sound system (or an immersive sound system equivalent), and a specific brightness level of 14 footlamberts. No, we're not exactly sure what that is either.
As of writing, Infinity Vision is a certification only to be used for upcoming screenings of Avengers: Endgame Encore and Avengers: Doomsday.
Do we recommend it over IMAX? It depends on what you're looking for. IMAX-specific scenes and movies (such as The Odyssey) undoubtedly work better in the format, but Infinity Vision is still a step up from most screens. You're getting a premium, high-quality experience regardless and aren't missing out on anything if you choose one over the other, at least in terms of Endgame's re-release.
Where can I find Infinity Vision screens near me?
When booking tickets, each cinema will have 'Infinity Vision' labels on eligible screens. That means they meet the standards listed above.
An exact number, though, is a little trickier to pin down. Upon the Infinity Vision announcement at this year's Cinema Con, it was revealed that – at that time – there were under 100 theaters for Infinity Vision in the US, and around 300 worldwide.
A later June report in Deadline, however, said 7,500 exhibitors worldwide had requested Infinity Vision certification. There is likely to be even more than that in the coming weeks, meaning the format should be readily available in most large cities.
In some regions, Infinity Vision tickets won't go on sale until September 1, so we won't know for sure which screens are Infinity Vision-certified until then. But, by and large, bigger venues will almost certainly be a lock for it.
Is Infinity Vision only for Avengers: Endgame Encore and Avengers: Doomsday?
Right now, that certainly seems to be the case. However, some cinema chains have made reference to Infinity Vision being used as a label for "future" Disney movies.
Disney's 2027 and 2028 slate includes the likes of Avengers: Secret Wars, X-Men, the Tangled live-action remake, Star Wars: Starfighter, and Frozen 3 – and could all be candidates for Infinity Vision down the line.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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