Ikea's new Xbox thumbstick stool isn't quite as absurd as you might think

Ikea has unveiled a collaboration with Xbox at Gamescom this year, dropping a nine-piece collection that should really be headlined with this little thumbstick stool. You'll find everything from TV stands to controller display boxes in this corner of the warehouse, but it's that little nubbin for your butt that has my attention.
The YXSTABY gaming thumbstick stool is up for $49.99 / £35, though isn't available to order until October 1. Now that I've finished chuckling at its absurd concept, I actually don't hate it. See, I just saw a perching spot that looked like a thumbstick, but the idea to translate the controller's movement into an easily manoeuvrable stool is actually pretty neat.
The stool itself tilts and turns as you move around, with a circular base that could prove sturdier than those old fashioned four-legged options. That diamond grip pattern around the rim no longer keeps your thumbs in place, it keeps your butt gripped to the main seat as well.
It's not going to be the most comfortable way to play your games - you'll probably be better off with one of the best gaming chairs for longer stints - but as an extra spot in a setup it's doing far more than I originally considered.
Aside from the thumbstick stool, the full Ikea x Xbox collection spans full furniture pieces like a TV stand and side table all the way through to cheaper accessories and deck pieces. Prices range from $14.99 up to $149.99 but highlights certainly include those individual controller display cubes - even if the laptop stand with inbuilt storage feels a little OTT. You want yourself a D-pad cushion though? Better get down to the house of meatballs.
Ikea's full Xbox collection will go live on its site on October 1, but the set is available to browse and sign up for notifications now.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.