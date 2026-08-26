Stage Tour guitar controller bundle pre-orders are live and ready to rock, but only the PS5 version comes with a physical disc

Stage Tour took the stage at Gamescom Opening Night Live, and it was revealed that the Guitar Hero spiritual successor will land on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC on December 10, just in time for the holidays.
I fully intended to go into the holiday season mastering some of my favorite songs, from the game's 'Ratatata' by Babymetal and Electric Callboy to 'Teenage Dirtbag' by Wheatus. Luckily for me, RedOctane has made that a breeze by pricing the standalone game on multiple systems for just $39.99 / £34.99 (pre-orders to come), but also bundling it for $129.99 at Best Buy with a Kramer Wireless Guitar Controller.
Whether you want to turn it up to 11 on the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, or the Nintendo Switch 2, I've gathered all four of the Kramer Wireless Guitar Controller bundles down below for you to choose from. If you're a physical game fan, just be warned that only the PS5 copy has a physical disc. PC, Xbox and Ninty game fans will have to be comfortable rocking out with a digital game code, though you'll still get that physical guitar gamepad with its hall effect strum bar and customizability via the Stage Tour app to enjoy.
The Stage Tour Game + Kramer Wireless Guitar Controller Bundle for the PlayStation 5 includes a physical copy of the game, the Stage Tour Kramer Wireless Guitar Controller for PlayStation 5, 2 AA Alkaline Batteries, a shoulder strap, and a wireless dongle.
The Nintendo Switch 2 version also comes packaged with a Stage Tour Digital Game Code rather than even a game-key card cartridge. However, you'll still get that snazzy guitar controller and the same accessories (shoulder strap included) as the other versions of the bundle.
If you don't want to buy yet another guitar controller (particularly if you grew up with Guitar Hero and Rockband and have enough plastic instruments at your disposal), the developers at RedOctane haven't left you out. The official Stage Tour FAQ states that the studio wanted to keep the "barrier to entry for Stage Tour as low as possible" by including support for as many instrument controllers as possible.
According to the studio, CRKD guitars and controllers like the PDP Riffmaster and even Rock Band 4 instruments will work natively with Stage Tour on the platforms the instruments were intended for. Eg, if you have the PlayStation Riffmaster controller, it will be compatible with the PS5 version of Stage Tour.
Better yet, you don't have to just stick to playing guitar. The official Stage Tour online store also has a Stage Tour Microphone and Stage Tour Drum Kit available starting from $19.99 (Stage Tour), so you have your pick of plastic instruments to annoy your neighbors with.
Just make sure that if you don't pick up a bundle, like the Stage Tour Game + Band Kit Bundle for $299.99 (Stage Tour) or one of the bundles above, that you grab the game separately when it launches in December later this year. A digital pre-order date hasn't yet been announced, but I'll update this page when it's ready to take the stage.
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Stage Tour FAQ
When is the Stage Tour release date?
Stage Tour launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC for $39.99 / £34.99 on December 10, 2026.
What is the Kramer Wireless Guitar Controller?
The Kramer Wireless Guitar Controller is a wireless guitar gamepad that comes packaged with the bundles I've listed above. The controller is equipped with a hall effect strum bar, rubber membrane frets, a built-in tilt sensor and you can connect it via Bluetooth to the Stage Tour app to fine tune the settings to your liking.
While it's a wireless controller, you can utilize a USB-C wired connection on the PC model of the guitar gamepad.
What instrument controllers are compatible with Stage Tour?
The official Stage Tour website states that modern instrument controllers like the CRKD guitars, the Riffmaster, and Rock Band 4 instruments will "work natively with Stage Tour on the platforms those instruments support."
Additionally, older instrument controllers designed for the Xbox 260, Wii, PS3, and PS2 "may also work" but will require the use of adapters. The official website also states that the PC will have the "widest array" of native legacy instrument support.
How many songs will be playable in Stage Tour?
Developers RedOctane have revealed that over 90 songs in total will be available in Stage Tour, while new additions to the setlist are being revealed via the official Stage Tour website in the lead-up to release.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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