Wolverine PS5 pre-orders are live, here's where to buy the special edition console and controller

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That's goodbye for me, for now (Image credit: Insomniac Games) As my body is not practically indestructible like Logan's, I need to log off and make my dinner to stock up on energy. That means I won't be updating you with the latest stock alerts, but I will be back tomorrow morning to keep you informed of how things are looking for the PS5 bundle, cover covers, and limited edition controllers.



In the meantime, do be sure to check out our Marvel's Wolverine Big Preview for a deeper insight into Insomniac Games' upcoming release by our games team.

It's time for a US Marvel's Wolverine stock check-in now What about the US? Well, it's a pretty similar story across the pond, as that 825 GB PS5 Battle Yellow PS5 Bundle is still in stock at the US PS Direct online store alongside the Adamantium Limited Edition controller. What you won't find at PS Direct is the Battle Yellow controller, but it's available at a long list of alternative US retailers, so that shouldn't be too much of a worry. You are going to struggle to find those PS5 Pro console covers, as they're both listed as "currently unavailable" on the site, and that's the only place you can find them as PS Direct exclusives. At least the Battle Yellow Limited Edition covers pre-orders are still live and available, should you have the PS5 Slim in your setup instead.



PS5 Yellow Limited Edition Bundle: $649 at PS Direct

Battle Yellow Limited Edition DualSense: $84.99 at GameStop

Adamantium Limited Edition DualSense: $84 at PS Direct

PS5 Console Covers Battle Yellow Limited Edition: $74 at PS Direct

Hey Wolverine fans, it's time for a UK stock check-in (Image credit: PlayStation) Right, it's coming up to the end of the day, so I wanted to do a quick stock check of how things are looking in the UK. PS Direct still has plenty of the Yellow Limited Edition PS5 console bundle up for grabs, however the matching controller is currently unavailable at the retailer. Fortunately, you can at least grab the controller at alternatives like Currys, so that's not a huge deal.



That being said, the console covers are exclusive to the Sony online store, and so you won't be able to find the now out-of-stock PS5 Pro accessories anywhere else. Anyone with a PS5 Slim can at least still secure their pre-order for the yellow covers, regardless of whether they have the digital or disc edition console.



PS5 Yellow Limited Edition Bundle: £569.99 at PS Direct

Battle Yellow Limited Edition DualSense: £74.99 at Currys

Adamantium Limited Edition DualSense: £74.99 at PS Direct

PS5 Console Covers Battle Yellow Limited Edition: £64.99 at PS Direct

Already got a PS5? These Marvel's Wolverine console covers are the answer (Image credit: Future/Sony PlayStation/Insomniac Games) As pretty as the Marvel's Wolverine PS5 bundle looks, there's a high chance you already have the Sony console sitting amongst your gaming setup. In that case, I doubt you'll be wanting to splash the cash for a second, but thankfully Sony chose to drop some console covers for exactly that reason.



There are a few different types on offer, which can get a little confusing, but I'm here to simplify it for you. If you have a PS5 Pro, there's a set of Battle Yellow and Adamantium Limited Edition covers which also come with a cover for the official Sony Disc Drive, should you have one. Both of these are currently out of stock at PS Direct, but they're $74 if Sony decides to drop some more.



If you have a PS5 Slim instead, you can grab the Battle Yellow covers for $74, which are compatible with both the digital-only and disc edition console. Stock is still available for these, though there's no Adamantium edition as that is limited to the PS5 Pro. That's really all you need to know.



Battle Yellow Limited Edition Console Covers: $74 at PS Direct

Don't be mellow yellow, there's still a chance to grab the Adamantium Limited Edition controller The Battle Yellow DualSense might be out of stock right now at the US PS Direct online store, but that's not the case for the silver Adamantium Limited Edition PS5 controller.



While it might not scream 'Wolverine' as much as the other design, I appreciate it for its subtlety, an the fact it's actually in stock for $84 at PS Direct.



Adamantium Limited Edition DualSense: $84 at PS Direct

The Battle Yellow Limited Edition PS5 Bundle is a sight to behold (Image credit: PlayStation) I'm not in the market for a new PS5 as I'm fine with my chonky launch model console, but the Battle Yellow PS5 is a beauty. I'm sure not sure its bright yellow coloring would match the cool-toned aesthetics of my living room, but I adore the fact that it's not just got art of Logan's face printed on the side, but that it has three slashes that make it appear as though he's been battling out with the Sony console.



In a surprising twist, stock of this new limited edition PS5 is still easily found hours after pre-orders dropped, when I assumed it would have been all gone by now. As of typing, you can snag it at both the US and UK PS Direct storefronts for its full $649 / £569.99 MSRP, and make your Wolverine love known to the world - or to whoever you share your nerdy living quarters with.



UK Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle: £569.99 at PS Direct

US Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle: $649 at PS Direct

DualSense stock is gone, but GameStop has come to the rescue If you were about to log on to the US PS Direct store to grab one of those shockingly yellow PS5 controllers, I hate to be the one to tell you that stock is currently gone for now. Loading up the product listing doesn't let you add it to your basket and simply states that the limited edition gamepad is "currently unavailable" but you can pick it up at GameStop.



It's listed at its full $84.99 price but unlike Best Buy, just be wary that it might not arrive on release day. The US retailer states that it may take 2-3 business days to arrive at your door, so you'll have to stick with your basic white PS5 pad for a few days at least.



Battle Yellow PS5 DualSense: $84.99 at GameStop

Battle Yellow DualSense stock is going strong at Best Buy (Image credit: Future/Sony PlayStation/Insomniac Games) If you get all your shopping done at Best Buy, you can also add the Battle Yellow DualSense to your online shopping basket, as stock is plentiful at the US retailer. It's also one of your best bets to ensure that it arrives on (or shortly) after release day too.



Battle Yellow PS5 DualSense: $84.99 at Best Buy

There's still time to get your physical Marvel's Wolverine copy secured too (Image credit: Future/Marvel/Insomniac Games) If you aren't planning on grabbing the new Marvel's Wolverine PS5 bundle, which comes with a digital copy of the game, remember that you can still secure a standalone physical copy today.



Marvel's Wolverine pre-orders have been live for quite some time, and I made sure to grab mine as soon as possible, as it's likely to be one of my last chances to add a physical Insomniac Games PS5 disc to my collection.



The good news is that, should you be thinking about doing the same, Insomniac Games confirmed to Eurogamer that it will be "fully playable" on disc at launch, which is nice to know as someone who loves their physical media.