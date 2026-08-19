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Wolverine PS5 pre-orders are live, here's where to buy the special edition console and controller

Pre-order your new battle-ready Marvel's Wolverine PS5 and accessories now

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Wolverine special edition PS5 controller and console on a blue background with pre-order badge
(Image credit: © Future)
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Image of the Battle Yellow Marvel&#039;s Wolverine DualSense controller on a yellow GamesRadar+ background.

(Image credit: Future/Sony PlayStation/Insomniac Games)

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Console Covers
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Sony might be exiting the physical disc game, but it's definitely not stopping from unleashing a magnitude of marvelous themed PS5 console bundles and accessories to tie into its next big release, Marvel's Wolverine, which is clawing its way to the console on September 15, 2026.

A brand-new Battle Yellow PS5 Slim Digital Edition console is set to launch alongside Insomniac Games' new superhero outing, and pre-orders are now live starting from £569.99 / $649.99at PS Direct. This new PS5 bundle doesn't have a disc-edition equivalent, but fans of physical media can instead pick up the $74 / £64.99 console covers or the matching DualSense controllers if you want to make your Sony setup look eXtraodinary, if you catch my drift.

So you don't have to spend your time browsing needlessly through PS Direct and other retailers, I've dropped all the US and UK links you need to secure your new PS5, console covers, or DualSense controllers down below. That way, you'll be more than equipped to claw your way to Logan's enemies once September rolls around. Don't forget to secure your Marvel's Wolverine pre-order of the game too.

Pre-order Wolverine PS5 DualSense controllers

Limited Edition DualSense controllers |&amp;nbsp;$84 at PS Direct

Limited Edition DualSense controllers | $84 at PS Direct
After a few hours, stock of the Battle Yellow DualSense has sold out at PS Direct, but you can still pre-order the pad at GameStop and Best Buy. Meanwhile, you shouldn't have issue picking up the Adamantium PS5 controller straight from PlayStation's online store.

Best Buy: $84.99
Target: $84.99
GameStop: $84.99
Amazon: Check stock

View Deal
Limited Edition DualSense controllers|&amp;nbsp;&amp;pound;74.99 at PS Direct

Limited Edition DualSense controllers £74.99 at PS Direct
It's a similar situation on the UK side of things, as the Battle Yellow DualSense is now out of stock at the Sony retailer. You can still pre-order the Adamantium limited edition gamepad straight from PS Direct or alternatively navigate to Currys if you prefer the Wolverine-suit yellow accessory.

Currys: £74.99
Amazon: Check stock

View Deal

Pre-order Wolverine PS5 console covers

PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro Console Covers | $74.99 at PS Direct

PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro Console Covers | $74.99 at PS Direct
PS Direct is the only place you'll find the Marvel's Wolverine PS5 Console Covers, as they're exclusive to the site, and the Battle Yellow version pre-orders are now live and up for grabs in the US.

View Deal
PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro Console Covers | &amp;pound;64.99 at PS Direct

PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro Console Covers | £64.99 at PS Direct
PS5 Slim Disc Edition owners can grab the Battle Yellow limited edition Console Cover set for £64.99 at PS Direct in the UK. Meanwhile, the shiny silver Adamantium versions are listed on the site, though they're "currently unavailable" but I'll update this page should more stock come our way.

View Deal

Pre-order Wolverine PS5 bundles

Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle|&amp;nbsp;$649.99 at PS Direct

Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle $649.99 at PS Direct
Stock is now live for the Battle Yellow PS5 console bundle in the US. Don't fret if you get put on a waitlist once you enter PS Direct, as this is pretty common with brand-new bundles and PS5 accessories, but you should get through it quickly enough.

View Deal
Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle&amp;nbsp;|&amp;nbsp;&amp;pound;569.99 at PS Direct

Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle | £569.99 at PS Direct
The Battle Yellow Limited Edition PS5 bundle is now live in the UK at PS Direct. With it, you get an 825GB Slim edition console, the matching DualSense controller, and a digital voucher for the Insomniac Game along with its pre-order in-game bonuses.

Very: £569
Currys: £569.99
Smyths Toys: £569.99
Amazon: Check stock

View Deal

Marvel's Wolverine PS5 Bundles & Accessories FAQ

The Marvel&#039;s Wolverine PS5 console

(Image credit: PlayStation)

When is the Marvel's Wolverine release date?

Marvel's Wolverine is launching on September 15, 2026 for $69.99 in the US and £69.99 in the UK only on the PlayStation 5.

Which limited edition Marvel's Wolverine PS5 bundles and accessories are available?

The official Sony PlayStation Blog announced on August 11, 2026, that a range of battle-ready Marvel's Wolverine accessories were arriving to tie in with the game's upcoming September release, including:

  • PS5 Console – Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle: $649.99 US / £569.99
  • DualSense Wireless Controller – Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition: $84.99 / £74.99
  • PlayStation 5 Console Covers – Battle Yellow Limited Edition: $74.99 / £64.99
  • PlayStation 5 Pro Console Covers – Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition: $74.99 / £64.9
  • PlayStation 5 Pro Console Covers –Marvel’s Wolverine Adamantium Limited Edition: $74.99 / £64.99
  • DualSense Wireless Controller – Marvel’s Wolverine Adamantium Limited Edition: $84.99 / £74.99

When did the the Marvel's Wolverine PS5 bundles and accessory pre-orders go live?

Pre-orders for the Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 Digital Edition bundle and accessories went live today on August 19 at 10 AM local time.

That's goodbye for me, for now

Wolverine looks shocked

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

As my body is not practically indestructible like Logan's, I need to log off and make my dinner to stock up on energy. That means I won't be updating you with the latest stock alerts, but I will be back tomorrow morning to keep you informed of how things are looking for the PS5 bundle, cover covers, and limited edition controllers.

In the meantime, do be sure to check out our Marvel's Wolverine Big Preview for a deeper insight into Insomniac Games' upcoming release by our games team.

It's time for a US Marvel's Wolverine stock check-in now

What about the US?

Well, it's a pretty similar story across the pond, as that 825 GB PS5 Battle Yellow PS5 Bundle is still in stock at the US PS Direct online store alongside the Adamantium Limited Edition controller. What you won't find at PS Direct is the Battle Yellow controller, but it's available at a long list of alternative US retailers, so that shouldn't be too much of a worry.

You are going to struggle to find those PS5 Pro console covers, as they're both listed as "currently unavailable" on the site, and that's the only place you can find them as PS Direct exclusives. At least the Battle Yellow Limited Edition covers pre-orders are still live and available, should you have the PS5 Slim in your setup instead.

PS5 Yellow Limited Edition Bundle: $649 at PS Direct
Battle Yellow Limited Edition DualSense: $84.99 at GameStop
Adamantium Limited Edition DualSense: $84 at PS Direct
PS5 Console Covers Battle Yellow Limited Edition: $74 at PS Direct

Hey Wolverine fans, it's time for a UK stock check-in

Key art for Marvel&#039;s Wolverine, with Logan on the right hand side - his claws are out against a yellow background

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Right, it's coming up to the end of the day, so I wanted to do a quick stock check of how things are looking in the UK. PS Direct still has plenty of the Yellow Limited Edition PS5 console bundle up for grabs, however the matching controller is currently unavailable at the retailer. Fortunately, you can at least grab the controller at alternatives like Currys, so that's not a huge deal.

That being said, the console covers are exclusive to the Sony online store, and so you won't be able to find the now out-of-stock PS5 Pro accessories anywhere else. Anyone with a PS5 Slim can at least still secure their pre-order for the yellow covers, regardless of whether they have the digital or disc edition console.

PS5 Yellow Limited Edition Bundle: £569.99 at PS Direct
Battle Yellow Limited Edition DualSense: £74.99 at Currys
Adamantium Limited Edition DualSense: £74.99 at PS Direct
PS5 Console Covers Battle Yellow Limited Edition: £64.99 at PS Direct

Already got a PS5? These Marvel's Wolverine console covers are the answer

Image of the Battle Yellow PS5 console covers on a blue GamesRadar+ background.

(Image credit: Future/Sony PlayStation/Insomniac Games)

As pretty as the Marvel's Wolverine PS5 bundle looks, there's a high chance you already have the Sony console sitting amongst your gaming setup. In that case, I doubt you'll be wanting to splash the cash for a second, but thankfully Sony chose to drop some console covers for exactly that reason.

There are a few different types on offer, which can get a little confusing, but I'm here to simplify it for you. If you have a PS5 Pro, there's a set of Battle Yellow and Adamantium Limited Edition covers which also come with a cover for the official Sony Disc Drive, should you have one. Both of these are currently out of stock at PS Direct, but they're $74 if Sony decides to drop some more.

If you have a PS5 Slim instead, you can grab the Battle Yellow covers for $74, which are compatible with both the digital-only and disc edition console. Stock is still available for these, though there's no Adamantium edition as that is limited to the PS5 Pro. That's really all you need to know.

Battle Yellow Limited Edition Console Covers: $74 at PS Direct

Don't be mellow yellow, there's still a chance to grab the Adamantium Limited Edition controller

The Battle Yellow DualSense might be out of stock right now at the US PS Direct online store, but that's not the case for the silver Adamantium Limited Edition PS5 controller.

While it might not scream 'Wolverine' as much as the other design, I appreciate it for its subtlety, an the fact it's actually in stock for $84 at PS Direct.

Adamantium Limited Edition DualSense: $84 at PS Direct

The Battle Yellow Limited Edition PS5 Bundle is a sight to behold

The Marvel&#039;s Wolverine PS5 console

(Image credit: PlayStation)

I'm not in the market for a new PS5 as I'm fine with my chonky launch model console, but the Battle Yellow PS5 is a beauty. I'm sure not sure its bright yellow coloring would match the cool-toned aesthetics of my living room, but I adore the fact that it's not just got art of Logan's face printed on the side, but that it has three slashes that make it appear as though he's been battling out with the Sony console.

In a surprising twist, stock of this new limited edition PS5 is still easily found hours after pre-orders dropped, when I assumed it would have been all gone by now. As of typing, you can snag it at both the US and UK PS Direct storefronts for its full $649 / £569.99 MSRP, and make your Wolverine love known to the world - or to whoever you share your nerdy living quarters with.

UK Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle: £569.99 at PS Direct
US Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle: $649 at PS Direct

DualSense stock is gone, but GameStop has come to the rescue

If you were about to log on to the US PS Direct store to grab one of those shockingly yellow PS5 controllers, I hate to be the one to tell you that stock is currently gone for now. Loading up the product listing doesn't let you add it to your basket and simply states that the limited edition gamepad is "currently unavailable" but you can pick it up at GameStop.

It's listed at its full $84.99 price but unlike Best Buy, just be wary that it might not arrive on release day. The US retailer states that it may take 2-3 business days to arrive at your door, so you'll have to stick with your basic white PS5 pad for a few days at least.

Battle Yellow PS5 DualSense: $84.99 at GameStop

Battle Yellow DualSense stock is going strong at Best Buy

Image of the Battle Yellow Marvel&#039;s Wolverine DualSense controller on a yellow GamesRadar+ background.

(Image credit: Future/Sony PlayStation/Insomniac Games)

If you get all your shopping done at Best Buy, you can also add the Battle Yellow DualSense to your online shopping basket, as stock is plentiful at the US retailer. It's also one of your best bets to ensure that it arrives on (or shortly) after release day too.

Battle Yellow PS5 DualSense: $84.99 at Best Buy

There's still time to get your physical Marvel's Wolverine copy secured too

Image of the Marvel&#039;s Wolverine PS5 box art on a blue GamesRadar+ background.

(Image credit: Future/Marvel/Insomniac Games)

If you aren't planning on grabbing the new Marvel's Wolverine PS5 bundle, which comes with a digital copy of the game, remember that you can still secure a standalone physical copy today.

Marvel's Wolverine pre-orders have been live for quite some time, and I made sure to grab mine as soon as possible, as it's likely to be one of my last chances to add a physical Insomniac Games PS5 disc to my collection.

The good news is that, should you be thinking about doing the same, Insomniac Games confirmed to Eurogamer that it will be "fully playable" on disc at launch, which is nice to know as someone who loves their physical media.

Stock is unleashed

Sony has just dropped its stock for special edition PS5 Wolverine pre-orders, so stick with us as we scour the web to see where all your favorite retailers find themselves on this very yellow Wednesday.

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