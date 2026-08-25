Joe Russo says Avengers: Endgame is "required viewing" to understand Avengers: Doomsday, and Encore will "connect the story of the two movies"

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Avengers: Endgame Encore hits theaters in September

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo say that Avengers: Endgame Encore is a must-see before heading to theater to watch Avengers: Doomsday.

"It's gonna connect the story of the two movies," Joe Russo told Fandango. "There's a natural progression from Endgame into Doomsday, which is also inclusive of all the other stories that have been playing out. I think it's required viewing for following the story in Doomsday."

Added Anthony: "If you saw Endgame when it was originally released, you couldn't see this coming."

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What makes Encore different? Well, it's not just a theatrical re-release: it's color-graded, and the confirmed runtime of 185 minutes means we're getting four or minutes of bonus footage (not the rumored 7-10 minutes). It's also nice to have a refresher, since Avengers: Doomsday marks the first Avengers movie since 2019's Endgame.

I'll be honest in saying that I have no idea what those four bonus minutes could be, or how they could connect to the story of Doomsday... though my feeling is that they might be Tony Stark-related, given what a massive deal it is that Robert Downey Jr. is playing Doctor Doom in Doomsday and that the MCU is currently without an Iron Man. Some fan theories have suggested that Doom is a Tony Stark variant (though this is not comic book accurate), while others have posited that Downey is simply going to play another Tony Stark from another universe in addition to Doom. Only time will tell.

Avengers: Endgame Encore is out in cinemas on September 25. For more, check out our list of upcoming Marvel movies.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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