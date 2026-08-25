The Witcher 3 Remastered has "improved combat," which hopefully fixes the 2015 RPG classic's biggest problem

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"The action feels more dynamic, fluid, and kinetic"

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered screenshot
(Image credit: CDPR)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered was the big "one more thing" announcement closing out today's Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase, and while there's an extremely wide array of new features in this release, one stands out above all the others: better combat. The often limp, floaty fighting of the 2015 original has been a sticking point since launch, and it seems that's a key point of emphasis in this remaster.

"Feel every swing, sign, and dodge like never before," the remaster's official website promises in the "improved combat" section. "With revamped animations, brutal new finishers, and an adaptive camera, the action feels more dynamic, fluid, and kinetic."

All good stuff, even if it is a bit vague. The trailer is slightly more detailed, noting additions like "new Witcher signs FX" and "enhanced monster behaviors." Add to that "revamped mount handling" and "improved traversal and movement" and you have a game that should feel a whole lot better in its moment-to-moment action.

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Of course, lightweight combat was never really an obstacle to my enjoyment of The Witcher 3 around its original launch, and it hasn't stopped the game from being widely regarded as one of the best RPGs of all time. But it's good to see that, if CD Projekt Red is taking the time to polish up The Witcher 3 for a new remaster, it's giving some extra attention to one of the game's weaker elements.

We should get a better sense of what to expect from these changes soon enough, as CD Projekt Red is hosting a series of streams offering a look at the upcoming Songs of the Past DLC as well as the new remaster features, and an extended demo will be presented to players at Gamescom. The rest of us will have to wait until September 29 to go hands-on with the remaster, which will arrive as a free upgrade to all existing Witcher 3 owners on current-gen platforms.

The Witcher 3's Songs of the Past DLC includes a nod to CD Projekt Red's original 2007 RPG and its source books as Geralt wields a new silver chain.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

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